The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets have had many college football greats come and go through Bobby Dodd Stadium. Fielding a team since 1892, the Jackets have one of the more successful programs in the history of college football - claiming four FBS national championships across four different decades.

With a rich history, we are going to break down the greatest Yellow Jackets from the past 25 years to create a Georgia Tech Quarter-Century Team.

Tight End

**During Paul Johnson's 11 year tenure at Georgia Tech, a tight end was not implemented in the triple-option which has affected this selection. Prior to Johnson, tight ends were not always used as a focal point. With the new era of Geoff Collins, expect the tight end to become relevant again at Tech.

Russell Matvay | 1998-2001

Russell Matvay was considered the No. 2 tight end and the No. 1 prospect in New York by SuperPrep out of high school. In his four seasons at Tech, he averaged 10.6 yards and collected 603 yards on 57 receptions. With limited opportunities, Matvay took advantage when the ball was thrown his way. He started eight out of 12 games as a redshirt freshman in 1998 before starting his final two seasons. With the departure of Ralph Friedgen to Maryland in November 2000, Bill O'Brien was promoted as the Jackets' offensive coordinator for the 2001 and 2002 seasons. O'Brien used Matvay as a key component in the changing offense.

Honorable Mention: Michael Matthews | 2004-2006

