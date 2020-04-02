Georgia Tech Quarter-Century Team: Wide Receiver

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets have had many college football greats come and go through Bobby Dodd Stadium. Fielding a team since 1892, the Jackets have one of the more successful programs in the history of college football - claiming four FBS national championships across four different decades.

With a rich history, we are going to break down the greatest Yellow Jackets from the past 25 years to create a Georgia Tech Quarter-Century Team.

This is the third part in our series.

For a look at the previous parts of our series, see below.

Wide Receiver

Calvin Johnson | 2004-2006

There's no debate that Calvin Johnson is the best wide receiver Georgia Tech has had in its storied program. He broke records, won numerous awards, and etched himself into Georgia Tech football history. Although Johnson never won any championships on the Flats - no fault to his own - his career with the Jackets is one worth remembering.

Rated a top 10 wide receiver and top 100 prospect out of high school, he was one of Georgia Tech's most publicized signees in school history. Johnson made an immediate impact in 2004 by setting multiple Tech freshman records and was a four-time ACC Rookie of the Week. Johnson became the second Yellow Jacket in school history to be named First-Team All-ACC as a true freshman. He also was named First-Team Freshman All-America by Sporting News and Rivals.com.

Things didn't slow down for Johnson his sophomore and junior seasons. He earned First-Team All-ACC honors three consecutive times and was an unanimous First-Team All-American in 2006 - his second All-America selection in two straight years. After compiling 1,202 receiving yards and 15 touchdown catches (T2nd in the nation) his junior year, Johnson won the Biletnikoff Award - given to the nation's best collegiate wide receiver. He set more Tech season records before capping off his collegiate career with a stellar performance against the No. 12 West Virginia Mountaineers in the 2007 Toyota Gator Bowl. In what was arguably his best game, Johnson caught nine catches for a career-best 186 receiving yards and caught two touchdown passes for 31 and 48 yards. He also set up a third score with a 35-yard catch at the three-yard line.

Johnson forewent his senior year to enter the 2007 NFL Draft. In 2018, he was selected for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame.

Kelly Campbell | 1998-2001

A few years before Johnson, there was wideout Kelly Campbell who held majority of Georgia Tech's receiving records. In fact, Johnson broke Campbell's career receiving yards record at Tech by only 20 yards.

As a freshman, Kelly finished fifth on the team in 11 receptions for 131 yards (11.9 average). The following year, Kelly was one of only two sophomores on the All-ACC first team. Throughout his three years at Tech, he set a school season record for receptions (69) and touchdown receptions (10). Prior to Johnson's arrival, Kelly set Tech's career receiving yards record with 2,907 and career touchdown catches (24). Kelly was the Jacket’s first three time All-ACC selection (1999, 2000, 2001) and still holds Georgia Tech receiving records. In 2001, Kelly was a Biletnikoff Award Semifinalist.

Honorable Mention: Demaryius Thomas | 2007-2009

Part One: Quarterback

Part Two: Running Back

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI

Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Ashley Barnett at @AshBarnett_