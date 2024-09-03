Georgia Tech Ranked No. 25 By ESPN's Latest College Football Power Rankings
It is only week one and power rankings are pretty meaningless right now, but Georgia Tech does find themselves at No. 25 in ESPN's latest college football power rankings, with analyst David Hale saying this about the start to the season for the Yellow Jackets:
"It might not be the most stylish way to win games, but Georgia Tech is a perfect mirror of its coach, former O-lineman Brent Key. The team has 16 former linemen on its staff, and physicality is the foundation of everything Key wants to do on both sides of the ball. So far, it has worked.
In upsetting Florida State in Week 0, the Jackets dominated the line of scrimmage. In a win over Georgia State on Saturday night, Tech ran for 225 yards and three scores. It's exactly the recipe Key thinks can carry the program to the next level."
Georgia Tech was one of four ACC teams in the power rankings and they were behind Miami (9th), NC State (22nd), and Clemson (24th). You could argue that the Yellow Jackets are off to a more impressive start than either Clemson or NC State.
The next test for Georgia Tech is going to come on the road this Saturday at Syracuse. The Orange were not perfect by any means in their win over Ohio on Saturday, but their passing game looked explosive and it was a great debut for Ohio State transfer quarterback Kyle McCord, who threw for four touchdowns. Star pass catcher Oronde Gadsden looked good in his first game back from last seasons injury and this will be the toughest passing game that Georgia Tech has faced so far this year. On the other hand though, Syracuse had a tough time stopping the run on Saturday and that is not the weakness you want your team to have when facing Georgia Tech.
It is very early in the season and power rankings don't mean anything right now, but it is good to see the program get recognition for the star