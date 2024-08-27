Georgia Tech Releases Depth Chart Ahead of Matchup With Georgia State
After upsetting Florida State in week one, Georgia Tech must turn its focus to Georgia State this weekend in what will be the first meeting between the two schools. While the Yellow Jackets are big favorites heading into Saturday's game, they will no doubt get the Panthers best shot. It is a huge game for new Georgia State head coach Dell McGee and his program and they are going to hope to upset Georgia Tech.
After today's practice, Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key met with the media and later on, the depth chart for the upcoming game was released and there were not many surprises on it.
Haynes King of course is listed as the starting quarterback and Zach Pyron is the backup. King had a solid game on Saturday vs Florida State and made plays when the team needed him too.
Jamal Haynes is the starter at running back and it will be either Trey Cooley, Chad Alexander, or Anthony Carrie will be getting the carries behind Haynes according to the depth chart.
Eric Singleton Jr, Malik Rutherford, and Chase Lane are listed as the starters at wide receiver and they took the majority of the snaps on Saturday. Leo Blackburn, Abdul Janneh, Christian Leary, and Bailey Stockton also saw snaps against FSU.
Jackson Hawes or Avery Boyd will be the starting tight end. Hawes played the majority of the snaps on Saturday vs FSU and had an impactful game blocking. Boyd did have one catch on Saturday. Ryland Goede and Josh Beetham combined for 17 snaps.
The offensive line listed either Jordan Brown or Corey Robinson as the starter at left tackle, then Joe Fusile, Weston Franklin, Keylan Rutledge, and Jordan Williams round out the rest of the unit.
On defense, Zeek Biggers and Makius Scott are listed as the starters on the interior of the defensive line and Sylvain Yondjouen and Romello Height/Kevin Harris are listed as the starters at defensive end. This is a group that played a lot of guys last week so expect a lot of rotation amongst the defensive line.
Kyle Efford and Trenilyas Tatum are listed as the starters at linebacker. Tah'j Butler and E.J. Lightsey were the only other linebackers who saw snaps on Saturday.
Ahmari Harvey and Warren Burrell were listed as the starting cornerbacks and either Omar Daniels or Rodney Shelley will start at the nickel spot. LaMiles Brooks and Clayton Powell-Lee are listed as the starting safeties. Zachary Tobe and Taye Seymore were the other DBs who got snaps on Saturday. Freshman Nehemiah Chandler and Syeed Gibbs are listed as backups.