Georgia Tech Releases Depth Chart Ahead of Matchup With Louisville
It is game week once again for Georgia Tech and they are gearing up for a huge ACC road test vs No. 19 Louisville. The Cardinals have been super impressive through two games, but they have not played a strong schedule up to this point and the Yellow Jackets are going to be the toughest test for them so far this season. This game is going to pit one of the nation's best offensive lines vs one of the most disruptive front sevens. Georgia Tech has not allowed a sack so far this season, while the Cardinals have nine sacks in two games. The other interesting part of this game is that Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key is 5-0 against ranked ACC teams, with four of those wins coming on the road. Can that continue on Saturday?
Ahead of the matchup on Saturday, Georgia Tech released it's depth chart for the upcoming game and there are no surprises on it.
Position
Starter
Backup
QB
Haynes King
Zach Pyron
RB
Jamal Haynes
Trey Cooley, Anthony Carrie, or Chad Alexander
WR
Malik Rutherford
Bailey Stockton
WR
Chase Lane
Abdul Janneh or Leo Blackburn
WR
Eric Singleton
Christian Leary
TE
Avery Boyd or Jackson Hawes
Luke Harpring or Josh Beetham or Ryland Goede
LT
Jordan Brown or Corey Robinson
Ethan Mackenny
LG
Joe Fusile
Harrison Moore
C
Weston Franklin
Tana Alo-Tupuola
RG
Keylan Rutledge
Brandon Best or Jameson Riggs
RT
Jordan Williams
Benjamin Galloway
Position
Starter
Backup
End
Sylvain Yondjouen
Joshua Robinson or Jordan Boyd
Nose
Zeek Biggers
Jordan van den Berg or Jason Moore
Tackle
Makius Scott
Horace Lockett or Thomas Gore
Rush
Romello Height or Kevin Harris
Jacob Cruz or Amontrae Bradford
Linebacker
Kyle Efford
Tah'j Butler
Linebacker
Trenilyas Tatum
E.J. Lightsey
Cornerback
Ahmari Harvey
Zachary Tobe
Free Safety
LaMiles Brooks
Taye Seymore
Strong Safety
Clayton Powell-Lee
Jayden Davis
Nickleback
Omar Daniels or Rodney Shelley
Syeed Gibbs
Cornerback
Warren Burrell
Nehmiah Chandler
Position
Starter
Backup
Kicker
Aidan Birr
James Whatley
Punter
David Shanahan
James Whatley
Long Snapper
Henry Freer
Joseph Stoever