All Yellow Jackets

Georgia Tech Releases Depth Chart Ahead of Matchup With Louisville

The Yellow Jackets released their depth chart today ahead of their matchup with Louisville on Saturday

Jackson Caudell

Sep 14, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) celebrates after a touchdown throw against the Virginia Military Institute Keydets in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) celebrates after a touchdown throw against the Virginia Military Institute Keydets in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

It is game week once again for Georgia Tech and they are gearing up for a huge ACC road test vs No. 19 Louisville. The Cardinals have been super impressive through two games, but they have not played a strong schedule up to this point and the Yellow Jackets are going to be the toughest test for them so far this season. This game is going to pit one of the nation's best offensive lines vs one of the most disruptive front sevens. Georgia Tech has not allowed a sack so far this season, while the Cardinals have nine sacks in two games. The other interesting part of this game is that Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key is 5-0 against ranked ACC teams, with four of those wins coming on the road. Can that continue on Saturday?

Ahead of the matchup on Saturday, Georgia Tech released it's depth chart for the upcoming game and there are no surprises on it.

Position

Starter

Backup

QB

Haynes King

Zach Pyron

RB

Jamal Haynes

Trey Cooley, Anthony Carrie, or Chad Alexander

WR

Malik Rutherford

Bailey Stockton

WR

Chase Lane

Abdul Janneh or Leo Blackburn

WR

Eric Singleton

Christian Leary

TE

Avery Boyd or Jackson Hawes

Luke Harpring or Josh Beetham or Ryland Goede

LT

Jordan Brown or Corey Robinson

Ethan Mackenny

LG

Joe Fusile

Harrison Moore

C

Weston Franklin

Tana Alo-Tupuola

RG

Keylan Rutledge

Brandon Best or Jameson Riggs

RT

Jordan Williams

Benjamin Galloway

Position

Starter

Backup

End

Sylvain Yondjouen

Joshua Robinson or Jordan Boyd

Nose

Zeek Biggers

Jordan van den Berg or Jason Moore

Tackle

Makius Scott

Horace Lockett or Thomas Gore

Rush

Romello Height or Kevin Harris

Jacob Cruz or Amontrae Bradford

Linebacker

Kyle Efford

Tah'j Butler

Linebacker

Trenilyas Tatum

E.J. Lightsey

Cornerback

Ahmari Harvey

Zachary Tobe

Free Safety

LaMiles Brooks

Taye Seymore

Strong Safety

Clayton Powell-Lee

Jayden Davis

Nickleback

Omar Daniels or Rodney Shelley

Syeed Gibbs

Cornerback

Warren Burrell

Nehmiah Chandler

Position

Starter

Backup

Kicker

Aidan Birr

James Whatley

Punter

David Shanahan

James Whatley

Long Snapper

Henry Freer

Joseph Stoever

Published
Jackson Caudell

JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

Home/Football