Skip to main content
All Yellow Jackets

Georgia Tech Releases Depth Chart Ahead of Week Nine Matchup vs Pittsburgh

The Yellow Jackets depth chart is out for this week's game vs the Panthers
Jackson Caudell|
Oct 24, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Alberto Mendoza (15) passes against the Boston College Eagles at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Oct 24, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Alberto Mendoza (15) passes against the Boston College Eagles at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In this story:

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Georgia Tech is hoping that they can put forth a much better performance in week nine than they had last week against Boston College. The Eagles trounced the Yellow Jackets 49-21, racking up 399 yards on the ground and 500 yards total, and they outscored Georgia Tech 37-14 in the second half. It was one of the worst performances of the Brent Key era and one that they might not be able to bounce back from. We will find out this weekend when they travel to Pittsburgh to face the 5-3 Panthers.

Ahead of the game this weekend, Georgia Tech has released its depth chart and unsurprisingly, there are no major changes this week.

Offfense

Position

Starter

Backups

QB

Alberto Mendoza

Grady Adamson

RB

Justice Haynes

Shane Marshall

RB

Malachi Hosley

J.P. Powell

RB

Trelain Maddox

Chad Alexander

WR

Jordan Allen

Coi Jean-Noel

WR

Isaiah Fuhrmann

Debron Gatling

WR

Dalen Penson

Rahkeem Smith

TE

Chris Corbo or Spencer Mermans

TE

Gavin Harris or Kevin Roche Jr

LT

Josh Petty

Jordan Floyd

LG

Kevin Peay Jr

Courtney Heard

C

Jameson Riggs

Will Reed

RG

Joseph Ionata

Courtlin Heard

RT

Malachi Carney

Jordan Floyd

For the first time this season, there has been a change in the depth chart.

Josh Petty, who finally got a chance to get on the field on Saturday vs Boston College, is listed as the starter at left tackle. One of the few bright spots in the game was how Petty played in his 27 snaps and he was the highest-graded player on the team according to Pro Football Focus.

When speaking with the media today, Key had a lot of praise for Petty:

“He is 100% cleared. The guy played 27 snaps on Saturday. He's played 21 in his career prior. And that was a year ago. And so you're talking a two-year stretch since he's played a lot of football. It's more of a football conditioning. Because, look, this guy is going to do what he has to do on the field, and he's going to sprint 20 yards down the field and pick up the ball carrier and try to get the extra block in front of the inside. He's going to do all those things. you know, from a, from a stamina, cardiovascular, you know, muscle atrophy, strength. That's what we're watching. So we're watching the practice today, but also, like, you know, one guy up, one guy down. So you gotta, you also gotta continue to have some answers and replacements that at least can get in and play serviceable football.

But my impressions of Josh. were exactly what I've expected for two years out of Josh. Josh is a tremendous talent. Played a lot on raw emotion on Saturday. But, you know, we got in a position where we weren't able to even call runs as much in the second half. But if you watch, you know, the few runs we did have in the second half, they were pretty efficient runs. If you look at what he was able to do. to make that thing go. You see why I believe he's a special player. He's got a long way to go. 27 snaps in the last two years.

So there's a lot of things that'll happen. It'll happen fast. You know, the God-given ability and talent allow him a lot of ground to make up, where if a guy takes an inside move, he just naturally has the ability to get back in front of the guy. to post it out, and cut the guy off. And, you know, as he continues to get more and more technique-savvy with things and continues to get his football shape and condition, really excited to have him back. Really excited."

Defense

Position

Starter

Backup

DE

Noah Carter or Taje McCoy or Amontrae Bradford or Brayden Manley

DT

Tawfiq Thomas or Christian Garrett

Amier Clarke

DT

Vincent Carroll-Jackson or Shymeik Jones

Christian Speakman

DE

Jordan Walker or Jordan Boyd or A.J. Hoffler or Amontrae Bradford

LB

E.J. Lightsey

Melvin Jordan IV

LB

Cayman Spaulding

Braylon Outlaw or CJ Gamble

Nickle

Kelvin HIll

Jonas Duclona

Safety

Savion Riley

Kealan Jones or Fenix Felton

Safety

Tae Harris

Chris Hewitt Jr or Fenix Felton

Cornerback

Daiquan White

Zachary Tobe

Cornerback

Jaylen Mbakwe

Trae Stevenson Jr

The depth chart remains the same on defense for Georgia Tech.

Will Georgia Tech get some of their starters back this week? Tawfiq Thomas, Vincent Carroll-Jackson, Daiquan White, Savion Riley, Landen Marshall, Shymeik Jones, Jordan Walker, and A.J. Hoffler all missed the game against Boston College and in some cases, players have been out for multiple weeks.

Add us as a preferred source on Google
Published
Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

Share on XFollow jacksoncaudell
Home/Football