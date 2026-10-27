Georgia Tech Releases Depth Chart Ahead of Week Nine Matchup vs Pittsburgh

Georgia Tech is hoping that they can put forth a much better performance in week nine than they had last week against Boston College. The Eagles trounced the Yellow Jackets 49-21, racking up 399 yards on the ground and 500 yards total, and they outscored Georgia Tech 37-14 in the second half. It was one of the worst performances of the Brent Key era and one that they might not be able to bounce back from. We will find out this weekend when they travel to Pittsburgh to face the 5-3 Panthers.

Ahead of the game this weekend, Georgia Tech has released its depth chart and unsurprisingly, there are no major changes this week.

Offfense

Position Starter Backups QB Alberto Mendoza Grady Adamson RB Justice Haynes Shane Marshall RB Malachi Hosley J.P. Powell RB Trelain Maddox Chad Alexander WR Jordan Allen Coi Jean-Noel WR Isaiah Fuhrmann Debron Gatling WR Dalen Penson Rahkeem Smith TE Chris Corbo or Spencer Mermans TE Gavin Harris or Kevin Roche Jr LT Josh Petty Jordan Floyd LG Kevin Peay Jr Courtney Heard C Jameson Riggs Will Reed RG Joseph Ionata Courtlin Heard RT Malachi Carney Jordan Floyd

For the first time this season, there has been a change in the depth chart.

Josh Petty, who finally got a chance to get on the field on Saturday vs Boston College, is listed as the starter at left tackle. One of the few bright spots in the game was how Petty played in his 27 snaps and he was the highest-graded player on the team according to Pro Football Focus.

When speaking with the media today, Key had a lot of praise for Petty:

“He is 100% cleared. The guy played 27 snaps on Saturday. He's played 21 in his career prior. And that was a year ago. And so you're talking a two-year stretch since he's played a lot of football. It's more of a football conditioning. Because, look, this guy is going to do what he has to do on the field, and he's going to sprint 20 yards down the field and pick up the ball carrier and try to get the extra block in front of the inside. He's going to do all those things. you know, from a, from a stamina, cardiovascular, you know, muscle atrophy, strength. That's what we're watching. So we're watching the practice today, but also, like, you know, one guy up, one guy down. So you gotta, you also gotta continue to have some answers and replacements that at least can get in and play serviceable football.

But my impressions of Josh. were exactly what I've expected for two years out of Josh. Josh is a tremendous talent. Played a lot on raw emotion on Saturday. But, you know, we got in a position where we weren't able to even call runs as much in the second half. But if you watch, you know, the few runs we did have in the second half, they were pretty efficient runs. If you look at what he was able to do. to make that thing go. You see why I believe he's a special player. He's got a long way to go. 27 snaps in the last two years.

So there's a lot of things that'll happen. It'll happen fast. You know, the God-given ability and talent allow him a lot of ground to make up, where if a guy takes an inside move, he just naturally has the ability to get back in front of the guy. to post it out, and cut the guy off. And, you know, as he continues to get more and more technique-savvy with things and continues to get his football shape and condition, really excited to have him back. Really excited."

Defense

Position Starter Backup DE Noah Carter or Taje McCoy or Amontrae Bradford or Brayden Manley DT Tawfiq Thomas or Christian Garrett Amier Clarke DT Vincent Carroll-Jackson or Shymeik Jones Christian Speakman DE Jordan Walker or Jordan Boyd or A.J. Hoffler or Amontrae Bradford LB E.J. Lightsey Melvin Jordan IV LB Cayman Spaulding Braylon Outlaw or CJ Gamble Nickle Kelvin HIll Jonas Duclona Safety Savion Riley Kealan Jones or Fenix Felton Safety Tae Harris Chris Hewitt Jr or Fenix Felton Cornerback Daiquan White Zachary Tobe Cornerback Jaylen Mbakwe Trae Stevenson Jr

The depth chart remains the same on defense for Georgia Tech.

Will Georgia Tech get some of their starters back this week? Tawfiq Thomas, Vincent Carroll-Jackson, Daiquan White, Savion Riley, Landen Marshall, Shymeik Jones, Jordan Walker, and A.J. Hoffler all missed the game against Boston College and in some cases, players have been out for multiple weeks.