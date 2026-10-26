Three Storylines To Watch On Saturday When Georgia Tech Travels To Pittsburgh

Georgia Tech turns a new page on the season with a road battle against Pittsburgh. The Yellow Jackets face some major storylines and questions they will have to answer at Acrisure Stadium. Let’s take a closer look.

Will Georgia Tech continue with Jason Semore as their defensive coordinator?

Will head coach Brent Key make an in-season change? Not something Key is known for, but after a putrid performance, it's hard not to consider it. Giving up 500+ yards of offense and 49 points will get most coordinators fired. It is different for the Yellow Jackets because of the relationship with Semore, who has been with the program since 2022. Key was noncommittal on any changes and declined to talk about it postgame. It will be a storyline to follow: whether Georgia Tech makes a move and how long they stick with him.

"Yeah, I won't talk about changes. Again, we'll talk about all that in-house. But right now, with that performance on the field, obviously what we've been doing is not working. And I'm not talking about just that position. I'm talking about across the board. So I told the team in the locker room, I'm going to play with you guys. I want to play. I want to compete. Same with everybody in the organization,” said Key.

How will Georgia Tech respond?

After a deflating loss that brings criticism and doubt to the program, how will the Yellow Jackets respond? Are players checked out? Do they continue to play with some intensity? Despite the loss, we saw positives from Jonas Duclona, who played his best game of the season. Josh Petty was a pleasant surprise with an impressive debut vs. Boston College on Saturday. He was highly rated by Pro Football Focus (PFF).

Dalen Penson had a career game,, finishing with his highest receiving output yet: 88 yards and a touchdown. There is still good play, but the Yellow Jackets have to figure out how to take it up a notch and improve as a whole. Both sides of the ball haven’t played well together, and more often than not, it's been a tale of two halves. Consistency has been the team's biggest struggle. After being embarrassed at home, can they respond and come out on the right foot? Coaching will be key to watch, and so will consistency on the field.

"It's on coaching, so that's on me. I'll take full responsibility. That is, I'm talking about consistency. The only thing consistent is poor football, right? I'll wait to say a whole lot until I can really say watching the tape, but, you know, when you turn the ball over that many times and you can't stop the same play, that keeps coming 14 times, I believe. Poorly prepared, poorly adjusted. That's all me,” said Key.

Will Georgia Tech get some of their key players back?

Georgia Tech has been decimated by injuries this season, and while that is no excuse, they desperately need some players back. Some of those include Jordan Walker, Tawfiq Thomas, Daiquan White, Noah Carter, and Savion Riley. All of these players play significant roles on the team, and if they don’t start, they have major roles. White has been out since the Stanford game, and getting him back could help with some of the secondary busts we've seen.

Thomas is one of the most important players to return because he is the team's best run defender and is having a wonderful season. After giving up 399 yards and five touchdowns, they need some of their key players back. Carter is one of the team's best pass rushers, alongside Taje McCoy, and can generate pressure. Carter leads the team with three sacks. Getting these players back could make the difference for the Yellow Jackets in a potential road upset.