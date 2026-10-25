The Good, The Bad, & The Ugly From Georgia Tech's 49-27 Loss To Boston College

Georgia Tech fell at home to Boston College in a critical game for their hopes of potentially making a bowl game. The Yellow Jackets were outscored in the second half of the game 37-14 by Boston College and had no answers despite having a 13-12 lead at halftime. We look at the good, the bad, and the ugly from the loss on Saturday.

Good

-Georgia Tech 108 yards in the first quarter

-The Yellow Jackets score on both drives in the first quarter

-Kevin Roche Jr. records first touchdown catch of his career

-Georgia Tech scores on opening drive for second consecutive home game

-Grady Adamson 4th quarter performance and stepping in going 7-9 for 73 yards and a touchdown, including one to Dalen Penson

-Dalen Penson finishes with five catches for 88 yards (career-high) and a touchdown

-Josh Petty makes his returns and pays solid dividends despite just 27 snaps

Bad

-Bo Maccormack 65 rushing yards in the first quarter on six carries

-The Yellow Jackets run defense struggles again

-Boston College averaged 8.6 yards per carry in the first half

-Alberto Mendoza pick six to Charlie Comella

-Alberto Mendosa threw two interceptions

-Boston college was 6-7 in the redzone on Saturday vs GT

-Georgia Tech only averaged 3.6 yards a carry and ran for just 101 yards

-Boston College ran the same play over and over again in the second half and the Yellow Jackets had no answers

-The offensive line couldn’t create any push or help open up running lanes for the running backs

-Penalties were deterrents after big plays made by the Yellow Jackets

Ugly

-Justice Haynes and Trelain Maddox both rush for just 2.3 yards per carry in the first half

-Boston College rushed for 399 yards and five touchdowns

-The Yellow Jackets give up 49 points at home

-Georgia Tech struggles on third down again going 2-11

-The Yellow Jackets give up 37 points in the second half of the game after having a 13-12 lead

-Boston College Mason McKenzie rushes for 170 yards and two touchdowns

-Boston College Bo MacCormack rushes for 155 yards and three touchdowns

-Georgia Tech third quarter performance where they only had three first downs, and just three completions

-Boston College’s 500 total yards, 399 rushing yards, and 49 points were the most allowed by Georgia Tech this season

-Georgia Tech defense is regressing in front of our own eyes with no answers in sight.