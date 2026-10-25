The Good, The Bad, & The Ugly From Georgia Tech's 49-27 Loss To Boston College
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Georgia Tech fell at home to Boston College in a critical game for their hopes of potentially making a bowl game. The Yellow Jackets were outscored in the second half of the game 37-14 by Boston College and had no answers despite having a 13-12 lead at halftime. We look at the good, the bad, and the ugly from the loss on Saturday.
Good
-Georgia Tech 108 yards in the first quarter
-The Yellow Jackets score on both drives in the first quarter
-Kevin Roche Jr. records first touchdown catch of his career
-Georgia Tech scores on opening drive for second consecutive home game
-Grady Adamson 4th quarter performance and stepping in going 7-9 for 73 yards and a touchdown, including one to Dalen Penson
-Dalen Penson finishes with five catches for 88 yards (career-high) and a touchdown
-Josh Petty makes his returns and pays solid dividends despite just 27 snaps
Bad
-Bo Maccormack 65 rushing yards in the first quarter on six carries
-The Yellow Jackets run defense struggles again
-Boston College averaged 8.6 yards per carry in the first half
-Alberto Mendoza pick six to Charlie Comella
-Alberto Mendosa threw two interceptions
-Boston college was 6-7 in the redzone on Saturday vs GT
-Georgia Tech only averaged 3.6 yards a carry and ran for just 101 yards
-Boston College ran the same play over and over again in the second half and the Yellow Jackets had no answers
-The offensive line couldn’t create any push or help open up running lanes for the running backs
-Penalties were deterrents after big plays made by the Yellow Jackets
Ugly
-Justice Haynes and Trelain Maddox both rush for just 2.3 yards per carry in the first half
-Boston College rushed for 399 yards and five touchdowns
-The Yellow Jackets give up 49 points at home
-Georgia Tech struggles on third down again going 2-11
-The Yellow Jackets give up 37 points in the second half of the game after having a 13-12 lead
-Boston College Mason McKenzie rushes for 170 yards and two touchdowns
-Boston College Bo MacCormack rushes for 155 yards and three touchdowns
-Georgia Tech third quarter performance where they only had three first downs, and just three completions
-Boston College’s 500 total yards, 399 rushing yards, and 49 points were the most allowed by Georgia Tech this season
-Georgia Tech defense is regressing in front of our own eyes with no answers in sight.
Najeh Wilkins is a sports journalist, broadcaster, and digital content creator covering Georgia Tech and the college football landscape. A graduate of Georgia State University with a degree in journalism, Wilkins has built his career covering college football, recruiting, and high school athletics throughout the Southeast. Wilkins covers Georgia Tech for Georgia Tech On SI, providing news, analysis, game coverage, press conference reporting, and recruiting coverage surrounding the Yellow Jackets. Wilkins has developed a growing digital sports media presence across YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and X, combining traditional reporting with modern sports content and on-camera analysis. His work includes interviews with coaches, players, recruits, analysts, and media personalities while covering some of the biggest storylines in college and high school football.Follow najehwilk