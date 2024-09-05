Georgia Tech Reveals Captains For Saturday's Game vs Syracuse
Georgia Tech is headed on the road this weekend to face Syracuse and the No. 23 Yellow Jackets just revealed the captains for Saturday's game. Running back Jamal Haynes, safety Clayton Powell-Lee, defensive end Kevin Harris, wide receiver Abdul Janneh, and wide receiver Chase Lane.
Haynes could have a huge day on Saturday. Syracuse allowed 255 yards on the ground last week against Ohio and they missed a large number of tackles. Georgia Tech has one of the nation's best ground attacks and they could open up a lot of holes on Saturday.
When talking with the media this week, Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key talked about the challenges that the Syracuse offense presents and what his defense will have to do to try and slow him down:
"When you play a team like this, when you play a quarterback like this who is a headsy player who is very smart and knows where to go with the football, you can't sit back there and play one type of coverage, you have to be able to mix things up but there has never been a guy like this not complete a pass. He is going to complete a pass and he is going to have success. So he's going to have success, right? He's going to complete passes. We have to be sure tacklers. We have to have more than one person at the barrage of the ball. We have to be able to guard our man, obviously, protect our zones, know where our drops are, know the patterns that they're running and be able to match them. It's a big challenge for us, but we've got to play well."
Whicever defense gets a stop this week could be the difference in the game.
Georgia Tech vs Syracuse kicks off at 12:00 p.m. ET on the ACC network.