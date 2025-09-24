Georgia Tech Reveals Depth Chart For Week Five Game Against Wake Forest
No. 16 Georgia Tech is getting ready for its Week 5 game against Wake Forest on the road Saturday. The Yellow Jackets are a team that continues to be a topic of national discussion, but they aren't feeding into the rat poison and continuing to keep their eyes on the task at hand. They have another big game coming up on Saturday that will be nationally televised on ESPN, and the ACC Huddle crew will be in attendance for pregame and postgame coverage on the ACC Network. A good number of eyes will continue to follow the Yellow Jackets and the team as they continue their ascent upwards.
Ahead of their week five game, the Yellow Jackets has revealed their depth chart for Saturday.
Offense
Position
Starter
Backup
QB
Haynes King
Aaron Philo
RB
Jamal Haynes
Malachi Hosley or Trelain Maddox
WR
Eric Rivers
Zion Taylor Or Debron Gatling
WR
Malik Rutherford
Bailey Stockton or Jordan Allen
WR
Isiah Canion
Dean Patterson
TE
J.T. Byrne or Luke Harpring or Brett Seither or Josh Beetham
LT
Ethan Mackenny
Josh Petty or Peyton Joseph
LG
Joe Fusile
Kevin Peay Jr or Peyton Joseph
C
Harrison Moore or Tana Alo-Tupuola
Jameson Riggs
RG
Keylan Rutledge
Will Reed
RT
Malachi Carney
Jameson Riggs or Josh Petty
Defense
Position
Starter
Backup
End
AJ Hoffler
Ronald Triplette or Christian Garrett or Andre Fuller
Nose
Akelo Stone or Matthew Alexander
Landen Marshall
Tackle
Jordan Van Den Berg
Jason Moore or Shymeik Jones
Rush
Brayden Manley
Jordan Boyd or Shymeik Jones
Linebacker
Kyle Efford
Cayman Spaulding
Linebacker
E.J. Lightsey
Melvin Jordan or Tah'j Butler
Nickel
Jy Gilmore or Kelvin Hill
Will Kiker
Strong Safety
Clayton Powell-Lee
Tae Harris or D.J. Moore
Free Safety
Omar Daniels or Savion Riley
Cornerback
Ahmari Harvey
Daiquan White or Jon Mitchell
Cornerback
Rodney Shelley
Zachary Tobe
Special Teams
K
Aidan Birr
Landon Shaffer
P
Marshall Nichols
Joshua Taylor
Long Snapper
Will Benton or Ronnie Thomas
Kick Returner
Daylon Gordon and Shane Marshall
Jamal Haynes
Punt Returner
Eric Rivers or Bailey Stockton
A thing to watch for the Yellow Jackets is their explosives and how many they can get, and how many they limit against the Demon Deacons. Georgia Tech got a number of explosive plays on offense in both the running game and through the air. They will look to carry that same success on the road. It is the first true road test in conference play for. Yellow Jackets this season. Speaking of the Yellow Jackets and big plays on the ground, they have a top 15 unit in rushing this season in the NCAA. Georgia Tech is averaging 249.2 rushing yards per game this season. The even more intriguing part about this stat is that Georgia Tech hasn't given a running back more than 15 carries a game on average this season. The efficiency from both Jamal Haynes and Malachi Hosley has been special, and they are making for one of the best tandems in the country. With an elite rushing attack, it opens up big plays down the field in the passing game for their playmakers and Haynes King, especially with teams having to respect the run game.
Head coach Brent Key talked about how he classifies explosive plays on both sides of the ball.
“So explosives, every offense and defense considers different, okay? I'd say the barometer is 12 on a run, 18 on a pass, and 20 on a pass. The way me and Pat are going through all the statistics throughout the previous game and the next game, we keep it the same across the board, where it's 20 yards for our overall. That's what a lot of the analytic people that we use considered the same thing, 20, because now it's fair across the board," said Key.
"We talk about the turnovers we've had, the penalties we've had, the things we've not done well. The biggest predictors in wins and losses in college football are explosives and preventing explosives. That is something we've done very well on both sides of the football, right? We've limited our explosives given up by a ton. I don't know the exact number. Our offense has been up there. That is something that we've done very well. We've got to continue to do that well. When you emphasize one thing, you're gonna give up a little bit in something else. It can't be a total sacrifice of the other or just to do one thing. So we've got to improve in the other areas, but we've also got to continue to do that well.”