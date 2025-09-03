All Yellow Jackets

Georgia Tech Reveals Its Depth Chart Ahead of Week Two Matchup With Gardner-Webb

Georgia Tech has officially dropped its depth chart for the game against Gardner-Webb

Jackson Caudell

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) runs for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field.
Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) runs for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Georgia Tech was on the road at Colorado for the first weekend of the season, and they pulled out a dramatic 27-20 win over the Buffaloes in one of the best games of the entire weekend. A big part of the reason they were able to overcome a slow start and get that win in Boulder was the play of Haynes King. King had a career-high 156 yards rushing and three touchdowns in the victory, and now the Yellow Jackets are 1-0 heading into their home opener against Gardner-Webb.

Ahead of the matchup against Gardner-Webb, the Yellow Jackets have revealed their depth chart for the upcoming game.

Depth Chart for week two

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Members of the Colorado Buffaloes line across from the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the fourth quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Position

Starter

Backup

QB

Haynes King

Aaron Philo

RB

Jamal Haynes

Malachi Hosley or Trelain Maddox

WR

Eric Rivers

Zion Taylor Or Debron Gatling

WR

Malik Rutherford

Bailey Stockton or Jordan Allen

WR

Isiah Canion

Dean Patterson

TE

J.T. Byrne or Luke Harpring or Brett Seither or Josh Beetham

LT

Ethan Mackenny

Josh Petty or Peyton Joseph

LG

Joe Fusile

Kevin Peay Jr or Peyton Joseph

C

Harrison Moore or Tana Alo-Tupuola

Jameson Riggs

RG

Keylan Rutledge

Will Reed

RT

Malachi Carney

Jameson Riggs or Josh Petty

Position

Starter

Backup

End

AJ Hoffler

Rondald Triplette or Christian Garrett or Andre Fuller

Nose

Akelo Stone or Matthew Alexander

Landen Marshall

Tackle

Jordan van den Berg

Jason Moore or Shymeik Jones

Rush

Brayden Manley

Jordan Boyd or Amontrae Bradford

Linebacker

Kyle Efford

Cayman Spaulding

Linebacker

E.J. Lightsey

Melvin Jordan or Tah'j Butler

Nickel

Jy Gilmore or Kelvin Hill

Will Kiker

Strong Safety

Clayton Powell-Lee

Tae Harris or D.J. Moore

Free Safety

Omar Daniels or Savion Riley

Cornerback

Ahmari Harvey

Daiquan White or Jon Mitchell

Cornerback

Rodney Shelley

Zachary Tobe

Position

Starter

Backup

K

Aidan Birr

Landon Shaffer

P

Marshall Nichols

Joshua Taylor

Long Snapper

Will Benton or Ronnie Thomas

Kick Returner

Daylon Gordon and Bailey Stockton

Punt Returner

Eric Rivers or WhBailey Stockton

Jamal Haynes

While there are no changes to this week's depth chart, remember that things may play out much differently on the field than the official depth chart is released. Brent Key said that Rodney Shelley is still a week away from playing, but that defensive end A.J. Hoffler was back on the practice field.

Cutting down on turnovers is a priority

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) prepares to pass the ball in the second quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Georgia Tech turned the ball over three times on their first three possessions of the game and while they won the game, Key talked today about how protecting the ball is going to be a huge emphasis moving forward:

"Yeah, it doesn't matter what week it is, what practice it is. Ball security, we work ball security every single play of every day. I don't know if you could work more of it than we do, okay? And when you look at the serious events that happened, we had a bad snap that snapped over the head with the new center in there. Then, well, the first one I think was the ball exchange. And if you look at Haynes and Jamal, I mean, how many times have they done that over the course of the last three seasons? Thousands and thousands and thousands of times, right? And even watching the film, talking to those guys, it's one of those things. It was a little bit of an angle here, a little bit there.

You get into the first game. Things are obviously sped up a little bit. If you'd asked me to write down 100 things, I thought, you know, issues that can happen, and you're trying to think, you know, before first game, you know, things that could come up, that wouldn't have been in my top 500, it really wouldn't, but so the detail and the focus that takes place in practice, right? But we've also got to continue to work those things full speed, right? You can't have half speed.

You can't have, you know, You can't do half speed reps when you're practicing whether it's QB center exchange, whether it's QB running back exchange, whether it's 7 -on -7s, whatever it is. Someone said that is the first time a teams won after doing that since 2010, 16 seasons. So it's not something you want to make a habit of by any means. I, the percentages will win it as low as they possibly go when that takes place. We were very fortunate that our team kept the right frame of mind. After the third turnover, our defense goes out there and gets a three and out, great play by Cayman (Spaulding) on the far sideline. To get him to fourth and fourth and short and they ended up kicking and we were able to get in a little bit of a rhythm then."

Georgia Tech will face Gardner-Webb this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network Extra.

Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023.

Home/Football