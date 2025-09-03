Georgia Tech Reveals Its Depth Chart Ahead of Week Two Matchup With Gardner-Webb
Georgia Tech was on the road at Colorado for the first weekend of the season, and they pulled out a dramatic 27-20 win over the Buffaloes in one of the best games of the entire weekend. A big part of the reason they were able to overcome a slow start and get that win in Boulder was the play of Haynes King. King had a career-high 156 yards rushing and three touchdowns in the victory, and now the Yellow Jackets are 1-0 heading into their home opener against Gardner-Webb.
Ahead of the matchup against Gardner-Webb, the Yellow Jackets have revealed their depth chart for the upcoming game.
Depth Chart for week two
Position
Starter
Backup
QB
Haynes King
Aaron Philo
RB
Jamal Haynes
Malachi Hosley or Trelain Maddox
WR
Eric Rivers
Zion Taylor Or Debron Gatling
WR
Malik Rutherford
Bailey Stockton or Jordan Allen
WR
Isiah Canion
Dean Patterson
TE
J.T. Byrne or Luke Harpring or Brett Seither or Josh Beetham
LT
Ethan Mackenny
Josh Petty or Peyton Joseph
LG
Joe Fusile
Kevin Peay Jr or Peyton Joseph
C
Harrison Moore or Tana Alo-Tupuola
Jameson Riggs
RG
Keylan Rutledge
Will Reed
RT
Malachi Carney
Jameson Riggs or Josh Petty
Position
Starter
Backup
End
AJ Hoffler
Rondald Triplette or Christian Garrett or Andre Fuller
Nose
Akelo Stone or Matthew Alexander
Landen Marshall
Tackle
Jordan van den Berg
Jason Moore or Shymeik Jones
Rush
Brayden Manley
Jordan Boyd or Amontrae Bradford
Linebacker
Kyle Efford
Cayman Spaulding
Linebacker
E.J. Lightsey
Melvin Jordan or Tah'j Butler
Nickel
Jy Gilmore or Kelvin Hill
Will Kiker
Strong Safety
Clayton Powell-Lee
Tae Harris or D.J. Moore
Free Safety
Omar Daniels or Savion Riley
Cornerback
Ahmari Harvey
Daiquan White or Jon Mitchell
Cornerback
Rodney Shelley
Zachary Tobe
Position
Starter
Backup
K
Aidan Birr
Landon Shaffer
P
Marshall Nichols
Joshua Taylor
Long Snapper
Will Benton or Ronnie Thomas
Kick Returner
Daylon Gordon and Bailey Stockton
Punt Returner
Eric Rivers or WhBailey Stockton
Jamal Haynes
While there are no changes to this week's depth chart, remember that things may play out much differently on the field than the official depth chart is released. Brent Key said that Rodney Shelley is still a week away from playing, but that defensive end A.J. Hoffler was back on the practice field.
Cutting down on turnovers is a priority
Georgia Tech turned the ball over three times on their first three possessions of the game and while they won the game, Key talked today about how protecting the ball is going to be a huge emphasis moving forward:
"Yeah, it doesn't matter what week it is, what practice it is. Ball security, we work ball security every single play of every day. I don't know if you could work more of it than we do, okay? And when you look at the serious events that happened, we had a bad snap that snapped over the head with the new center in there. Then, well, the first one I think was the ball exchange. And if you look at Haynes and Jamal, I mean, how many times have they done that over the course of the last three seasons? Thousands and thousands and thousands of times, right? And even watching the film, talking to those guys, it's one of those things. It was a little bit of an angle here, a little bit there.
You get into the first game. Things are obviously sped up a little bit. If you'd asked me to write down 100 things, I thought, you know, issues that can happen, and you're trying to think, you know, before first game, you know, things that could come up, that wouldn't have been in my top 500, it really wouldn't, but so the detail and the focus that takes place in practice, right? But we've also got to continue to work those things full speed, right? You can't have half speed.
You can't have, you know, You can't do half speed reps when you're practicing whether it's QB center exchange, whether it's QB running back exchange, whether it's 7 -on -7s, whatever it is. Someone said that is the first time a teams won after doing that since 2010, 16 seasons. So it's not something you want to make a habit of by any means. I, the percentages will win it as low as they possibly go when that takes place. We were very fortunate that our team kept the right frame of mind. After the third turnover, our defense goes out there and gets a three and out, great play by Cayman (Spaulding) on the far sideline. To get him to fourth and fourth and short and they ended up kicking and we were able to get in a little bit of a rhythm then."
Georgia Tech will face Gardner-Webb this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network Extra.