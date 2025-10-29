All Yellow Jackets

Georgia Tech Reveals Its Depth Chart for Week Ten Matchup vs NC State

Georgia Tech's depth chart is out for this weekend's game vs NC State

Jackson Caudell

Oct 25, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) celebrates with teammates after a touchdown against the Syracuse Orange in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Oct 25, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) celebrates with teammates after a touchdown against the Syracuse Orange in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
No. 8 Georgia Tech is 8-0 heading into Saturday's matchup against NC State (4-4, 1-3) and the Yellow Jackets are going to look to continue their unbeaten season in Raleigh.

Ahead of Saturday's game, the Yellow Jackets have announced this week's depth chart.

Position

Starter

Backup

QB

Haynes King

Aaron Philo

RB

Jamal Haynes

Malachi Hosley or Trelain Maddox



WR

Eric Rivers

Zion Taylor Or Debron Gatling

WR

Malik Rutherford

Bailey Stockton or Jordan Allen

WR

Isiah Canion

Dean Patterson

TE

J.T. Byrne or Luke Harpring or Brett Seither or Josh Beetham

LT

Ethan Mackenny

Josh Petty or Peyton Joseph

LG

Joe Fusile

Kevin Peay Jr or Peyton Joseph

C

Harrison Moore or Tana Alo-Tupuola

Jameson Riggs

RG

Keylan Rutledge

Will Reed

RT

Malachi Carney

Jameson Riggs or Josh Petty

End

AJ Hoffler

Ronald Triplette or Christian Garrett or Andre Fuller

Nose

Akelo Stone or Matthew Alexander

Landen Marshall

Tackle

Jordan Van Den Berg

Jason Moore or Shymeik Jones

Rush

Brayden Manley

Jordan Boyd or Amontrae Bradford

Linebacker

Kyle Efford

Cayman Spaulding

Linebacker

E.J. Lightsey

Melvin Jordan or Tah'j Butler

Nickel

Jy Gilmore or Kelvin Hill

Will Kiker

Strong Safety

Clayton Powell-Lee

Tae Harris or D.J. Moore

Free Safety

Omar Daniels or Savion Riley

Cornerback

Ahmari Harvey

Daiquan White or Jon Mitchell

Cornerback

Rodney Shelley

Zachary Tobe

K

Aidan Birr

Landon Shaffer

P

Marshall Nichols

Joshua Taylor

Long Snapper

Ronnie Thomas

Joseph Stoever

Kick Returner

Daylon Gordon and Shane Marshall

Punt Returner

Eric Rivers or Bailey Stockton

Jamal Haynes

Reminder, just because a player is listed on the depth chart, does not mean that they are going to play this weekend. Last week, Georgia Tech was missing Malik Rutherford, Harrison Moore, Jy Gilmore, Ahmari Harvey, and Akelo Stone in the win over Syracuse. Brent Key updates the injury situation on Thursday's and that is when it will be more clear how healthy Georgia Tech is going to be in this game.

Oct 25, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key celebrates after a victory over the Syracuse Orange at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

On Saturday, you could argue that Georgia Tech played its most complete game, beating Syracuse 41-16 and that is something that Key talked about at his Tuesday press conference:

"It's kind of like the rankings and stuff, too. It's what we see inside, is what we do. A complete game. I mean, we have a couple of things we do at the end of each game, and there's a percentage of, it's, penalties accepted and turnovers, fumbles and interceptions. And defensively, it's pass breakups, interceptions, fumble recoveries, forced fumbles, TFL, sacks. And we have a certain percentage that we look at each week that we try to hit that is set.

And it's something that I've used for a long, long time, and that was back from when I was a player here to, you know, the whole time as coach at UCF and then into the time at Alabama. It's one of those things that really shows how clean a game you're playing. And, you know, I think, you know, I think when Coach Friedgen started that out, you know, 30 years ago with now, I'm sure they were doing it before, I think. Prior, I mean, it was about 12 % is what we looked at our margin of air to be. I think at Alabama in 2017, I think, or 18, whatever it was. I think we averaged around 7 % margin of error per game. UCF on our really good teams. We were in the, you know, anywhere from 7 to 9. So it's self -defeating errors.

That's what a complete game is. A complete game could be a three to nothing game, right? A complete game could be 10 to 7. It could be 54 to 49, right? It's how you play and are you limiting the things that beat you. That's what I look at. I don't look at necessarily, you know, completion percentage or rushing yards or, you know, red zone defense. I mean, it's all that combined, but when we look at playing a clean game and then an efficient game offensively, and we look to play a game on defense, we're making things happen not allowing him to happen. That's really what we look at."

NC State has talent, but they might be a reeling team, losing four of its last five games. Will the eighth ranked Yellow Jackets be able to reach 9-0?

