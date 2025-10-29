Georgia Tech Reveals Its Depth Chart for Week Ten Matchup vs NC State
No. 8 Georgia Tech is 8-0 heading into Saturday's matchup against NC State (4-4, 1-3) and the Yellow Jackets are going to look to continue their unbeaten season in Raleigh.
Ahead of Saturday's game, the Yellow Jackets have announced this week's depth chart.
Position
Starter
Backup
QB
Haynes King
Aaron Philo
RB
Jamal Haynes
Malachi Hosley or Trelain Maddox
WR
Eric Rivers
Zion Taylor Or Debron Gatling
WR
Malik Rutherford
Bailey Stockton or Jordan Allen
WR
Isiah Canion
Dean Patterson
TE
J.T. Byrne or Luke Harpring or Brett Seither or Josh Beetham
LT
Ethan Mackenny
Josh Petty or Peyton Joseph
LG
Joe Fusile
Kevin Peay Jr or Peyton Joseph
C
Harrison Moore or Tana Alo-Tupuola
Jameson Riggs
RG
Keylan Rutledge
Will Reed
RT
Malachi Carney
Jameson Riggs or Josh Petty
Position
Starter
Backup
End
AJ Hoffler
Ronald Triplette or Christian Garrett or Andre Fuller
Nose
Akelo Stone or Matthew Alexander
Landen Marshall
Tackle
Jordan Van Den Berg
Jason Moore or Shymeik Jones
Rush
Brayden Manley
Jordan Boyd or Amontrae Bradford
Linebacker
Kyle Efford
Cayman Spaulding
Linebacker
E.J. Lightsey
Melvin Jordan or Tah'j Butler
Nickel
Jy Gilmore or Kelvin Hill
Will Kiker
Strong Safety
Clayton Powell-Lee
Tae Harris or D.J. Moore
Free Safety
Omar Daniels or Savion Riley
Cornerback
Ahmari Harvey
Daiquan White or Jon Mitchell
Cornerback
Rodney Shelley
Zachary Tobe
Position
Starter
Backup
K
Aidan Birr
Landon Shaffer
P
Marshall Nichols
Joshua Taylor
Long Snapper
Ronnie Thomas
Joseph Stoever
Kick Returner
Daylon Gordon and Shane Marshall
Punt Returner
Eric Rivers or Bailey Stockton
Jamal Haynes
Reminder, just because a player is listed on the depth chart, does not mean that they are going to play this weekend. Last week, Georgia Tech was missing Malik Rutherford, Harrison Moore, Jy Gilmore, Ahmari Harvey, and Akelo Stone in the win over Syracuse. Brent Key updates the injury situation on Thursday's and that is when it will be more clear how healthy Georgia Tech is going to be in this game.
Perfect game?
On Saturday, you could argue that Georgia Tech played its most complete game, beating Syracuse 41-16 and that is something that Key talked about at his Tuesday press conference:
"It's kind of like the rankings and stuff, too. It's what we see inside, is what we do. A complete game. I mean, we have a couple of things we do at the end of each game, and there's a percentage of, it's, penalties accepted and turnovers, fumbles and interceptions. And defensively, it's pass breakups, interceptions, fumble recoveries, forced fumbles, TFL, sacks. And we have a certain percentage that we look at each week that we try to hit that is set.
And it's something that I've used for a long, long time, and that was back from when I was a player here to, you know, the whole time as coach at UCF and then into the time at Alabama. It's one of those things that really shows how clean a game you're playing. And, you know, I think, you know, I think when Coach Friedgen started that out, you know, 30 years ago with now, I'm sure they were doing it before, I think. Prior, I mean, it was about 12 % is what we looked at our margin of air to be. I think at Alabama in 2017, I think, or 18, whatever it was. I think we averaged around 7 % margin of error per game. UCF on our really good teams. We were in the, you know, anywhere from 7 to 9. So it's self -defeating errors.
That's what a complete game is. A complete game could be a three to nothing game, right? A complete game could be 10 to 7. It could be 54 to 49, right? It's how you play and are you limiting the things that beat you. That's what I look at. I don't look at necessarily, you know, completion percentage or rushing yards or, you know, red zone defense. I mean, it's all that combined, but when we look at playing a clean game and then an efficient game offensively, and we look to play a game on defense, we're making things happen not allowing him to happen. That's really what we look at."
NC State has talent, but they might be a reeling team, losing four of its last five games. Will the eighth ranked Yellow Jackets be able to reach 9-0?