Georgia Tech Reveals Uniform Combination for Matchup vs No. 19 Louisville
Thursday is typically the day when Georgia Tech reveals their uniform choice for the weekend and they just unveiled what they are going to be wearing on Saturday when they face No. 19 Louisville. The Yellow Jackets will be wearing gold helmets, white jerseys, and navy pants this weekend.
When Georgia Tech travels to No. 19 Louisville on Saturday, it is going to be a matchup of two programs being led by former players who are in their second year of trying to get their programs back to a consistent level of winning. Both Brent Key and Jeff Brohm have been successful in their first two seasons at their alma maters, with Brohm leading Louisville to an ACC Championship appearance in his first season and Key leading Georgia Tech to its first bowl game win since 2016. This Saturday's game is a huge test for both teams and the winner will be given a lot of momentum to work with going forward into the next part of the season.
One thing is for sure though, Key and his team have a lot of respect for Brohm and the way he has built his program in a short amount of time. In his media availability on Tuesday, he took time out to praise Brohm and talked about the coaching matchup on Saturday afternoon:
"Coach Brohm, Jeff does a great job. Not just coaching and developing his team, but, you know, as a game manager as well. It's fun to be able to go against other coaches like that, who are good football coaches, good team day coaches. You know, the strategy and the gamemanship within the game are fun opportunities and challenges for me as well. So he's got a good football team, he's recruited well, doing a good job developing his team in the last really two years since he's been there. Another guy is at his alma mater, so I know how much it means to him to make sure they have success and that every day is the best they can possibly be. So I'm looking forward to going up there and looking forward to a good football game."
Georgia Tech vs Louisville kicks offf at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2