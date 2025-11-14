Georgia Tech Reveals Uniform Combination For Saturday's Game vs Boston College
Coming off their bye week, Georgia Tech is looking to take another step towards making the ACC Championship game. The Yellow Jackets are two wins away from making their first appearance in Charlotte since 2014, and the next team in their way is the Boston College Eagles. Boston College is 1-9 heading into this game, and they are the only ACC team that does not have a conference win. They have lost nine in a row, and Georgia Tech is heavily favored in Saturday's game.
Ahead of Saturday's game, Georgia Tech has revealed their uniform choice:
SP+ Sees a Big Win
Georgia Tech is around a three score favorite depending on where you look, but the advanced analytics systems do as well. ESPN's Bill Connelly projects for the Yellow Jackets to get the win by a score of 39-20 and gives the Yellow Jackets an 88% chance to win the game.
What is SP+? Here is how ESPN analyst Bill Connelly describes it:
"In a single sentence, it's a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency. I created the system at Football Outsiders in 2008, and as my experience with both college football and its stats has grown, I have made quite a few tweaks to the system.
SP+ is indeed intended to be predictive and forward-facing. It is not a résumé ranking that gives credit for big wins or particularly brave scheduling -- no good predictive system is. It is simply a measure of the most sustainable and predictable aspects of football. If you're lucky or unimpressive in a win, your rating will probably fall. If you're strong and unlucky in a loss, it will probably rise."
SP+ results this season
How has SP+ done so far this season predicting the results for Georgia Tech games?
1. Colorado: SP+ predicted a 30-29 win for the Buffaloes (GT won 27-20)
2. Gardner-Webb: SP+ Predicted a 55-13 win for Georgia Tech (GT won 59-12)
3. Clemson: SP+ Predicted a 28-27 win for Georgia Tech (GT won 24-21)
5. Wake Forest: SP+ Predicted Georgia Tech would win 35-21 (GT won 30-29)
6. Virginia Tech: SP+ Predicted Georgia Tech to win 36-19 (GT won 35-20)
7. Duke: SP+ Predicted Georgia Tech to win 30-29 (GT won 27-18)
8. Syracuse: SP+ Predicted a 37-19 win for Georgia Tech (GT won 41-16)
9. NC State: SP Predicted a 34-24 win for Georgia Tech (NC State won 48-36)
Will SP+ be right this week or will it be closer than Georgia Tech wants?