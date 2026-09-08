Three Storylines For Georgia Tech Upcoming Game vs No.20 Tennessee

Game week is here for the Yellow Jackets, and they have a major matchup on Saturday at home against No.20 Tennessee. The Volunteers defeated Furman 56-9. Georgia Tech lost on a blocked field goal as time expired, 14-13. As we turn the page to this game, let’s take a look at three storylines to watch for.

Georgia Tech offensive line vs Tennessee Defensive Line

Will the Yellow Jackets' offensive line be able to get back to its identity? Georgia Tech has become known for its physicality on the offensive line and for running the ball effectively in the Brent Key era. Last Thursday was an aberration. However, for a new-look offensive line, it can take time for things to gel. Georgia Tech only mustered 51 yards and gave up three sacks. On the other hand, Tennessee forced six sacks, with three sacks coming from Xavier Gilliam. The defensive line was much better than anticipated. Georgia Tech's positive is Tennessee's run defense. Despite the dominant win, the Volunteers gave up 178 yards on the ground. If the Georgia Tech offensive line can get back to their identity, then they should be able to have a good game on the ground that should open up things in the passing game.

Can the Yellow Jackets rattle freshman QB Faizon Brandon?



Brandon had a great freshman debut against Furman, going 13-for-17 for 226 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 68 yards and two touchdowns. Brandon showcased his rocket arm and playmaking ability. He was poised and continued to make plays downfield. This will be his first true road test and in primetime on national television. Brandon possesses the ability to play at a high level, but will face an ACC front. While Georgia Tech struggled to create pressure and only got a sack, this will be a perfect opportunity to throw some exotic looks and generate pressure. With a new-look defensive line, they have a great chance to get back on track. Will this game be too bright for the freshman signal caller?

Can Georgia Tech attack the Tennessee defensive backs?

Dalen Penson and Jordan Allen both showcased downfield threat ability in the game against Colorado. They also proved they can be go-to targets for their quarterback Alberto Mendoza. Penson finished with three catches for 73 yards, including a 42-yard reception at the end of the game that set up what could have been a game-winner. Allen got going in the second half of the game against Colorado and made some big-time catches. Allen finished with eight catches for 113 yards. Last week, the Volunteers shut down Furman's passing game against Jake Garcia, holding the Paladins to just 36 yards through the air. Will the Yellow Jackets have some success through the air in a new look secondary that will be led by Dejuan Lane at safety instead of Edrees Farooq who was out with an injury.