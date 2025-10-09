Georgia Tech Reveals Uniform Combination For Saturday's Game vs Virginia Tech
Georgia Tech is 5-0 and coming off of their first bye week of the season, one that was needed after their close call against Wake Forest last week. The Yellow Jackets are now going to turn their attention to Virginia Tech, which is 2-4 and coming off a loss to Wake Forest. Georgia Tech is among the favorites to get to Charlotte to play in the ACC Championship, but first things first, they are going to have to take care of a Hokies team that has played better since firing head coach Brent Pry.
Ahead of the game on Saturday, Georgia Tech revealed their uniform choice for Saturday.
Georgia Tech is going with white helmets, white jerseys and grey pants on Saturday. The big thing this week is the helmets, which will be sporting a Buzz decal
Not overlooking Saturday's game
Despite the 2-4 record and the fact that they are playing for an interim head coach, Brent Key says this Virginia Tech team has a lot of talent and that his team will need to be ready to play on Saturday:
"Look, they've got talent all right, they played. If you look at a rundown, I mean, the teams that they've lost to, I mean, they were combined 15 and 5, 15 and 6, something like that. I mean, they're good football teams. And some of them are very close games, especially going into fourth quarter, You know, since they made a change, and look, I think Brent Pry was a great man, a really good football coach, and you hate it at any time that happens in an organization, and you hate it for people in the field, and that's what you really hate it for. But you know, he's put together a good roster, he's got this one instilled in the team, and there's, you there's talk about it and whatnot, but really in the day none of that really matters. It matters what we're able to go out and do against the opponent that's on the field on Saturday. So look, I've been in that situation. A lot of, probably earn even more respect for that team each week, or this week."
Key also knows the margin for error for his team is small:
"Our margin is not big, but you could take every opponent coming up for the next, what, five, six, seven weeks and shake it up and throw it down the table and anybody could be doing anybody any day. So, I mean, the margin we know is small. I was proud of the way the guys fought through a lot of those in the first part of the season and look, it's going to happen again. There's going to be more games like that and we have to be prepared for that. We have to expect that. Now, do we want them to be nice and easy? Yeah, I think everybody would want that, but that's not necessarily ever going to happen. So we prepare for it to be four quarters and then some, you know, every week. But yeah, now look, we got to play better football too.
We played about four and a half football that we could have played in that first half. And that's something we had not played that poorly for that extended amount of time. But the intangible things that are part of good football teams were there, the belief, the expectation, the not quitting, all those things were there. But yeah, we've got to expand that margin. The only way to increase that margin is through your preparation."
Georgia Tech will need to be ready for Virginia Tech's best shot on Saturday.