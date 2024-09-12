Georgia Tech Reveals Uniform Combination For Saturday's Game vs VMI
Georgia Tech is less than 48 hours away from their next game vs VMI and the Yellow Jackets are hoping to bounce back from their loss to Syracuse last Saturday. Thursday is the day that Georgia Tech typically reveals their uniform combination for the upcoming game and they just did that. The Yellow Jackets just released a video on social media and revealed they will be wearing gold helmets, white jerseys, and white pants.
Here is how you can watch Saturday's game if you are not able to be at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Saturday:
TV: ACC Network Extra
• Play-by-Play: Shawn Kenney
• Analyst: Forrest Conoly
• Mobile App: ESPN
• Online: WatchESPN.com
RADIO: Georgia Tech Sports Network
• Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
• Analyst: Sean Bedford
• Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham
• In Atlanta: Xtra 106.3 FM/1230 Am
• Across Georgia: Visit RamblinWreck.com for station affiliate list
• Satellite: SiriusXM 113 or 202
• Mobile Apps: GT Yellow Jackets, Xtra 106.3, SiriusXM, TuneIn
• Online: RamblinWreck.com, Xtra1063.com
According to Fanduel Sportsbook, Georgia Tech is going to be a 42.5-point favorite against VMI on Saturday. This is the second time this season that Georgia Tech has been a massive favorite, as they were a 20.5-point favorite against Georgia State two weeks ago. The over/under for this game is set at 56.5.
When looking at the game this Saturday, ESPN College Football Analyst Bill Connelly's SP+ rankings have Georgia Tech favored by a lot this Saturday. SP+ is projecting Georgia Tech to win by a score of 53-11 and gives them a 100% chance to win the game. Now, obviously, nobody has a 100% chance to win any game, but it does show you how big of a favorite Georgia Tech is on Saturday.
