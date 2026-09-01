Georgia Tech Reveals Uniform Combination For Thursday's Game Against Colorado

Gameday is getting closer and closer for Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets are facing Colorado on Thursday to open the season, and it is one of the most interesting games of the opening weekend of college football.

Ahead of Thursday's game, the Yellow Jackets have finally revealed the uniforms that they are going to be wearing and it is not a surprise to the fans. It will be an all-white game for Georgia Tech and fans have been encouraged to wear white to the game as well.

⚪️WHITE OUT⚪️



Be one of the first students through the gates Thursday and grab your FREE White Out T-shirt 👇



🎟️ Student single-game claim tickets are available now: https://t.co/zvYAUfCiIs#StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/ufAv8H4Obf — Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) August 31, 2026

Georgia Tech made the switch to Under Armour and these will be the first chance to rock the new uniforms for a big matchup against the Buffaloes in Atlanta.

Will Georgia Tech get a win?

Dec 27, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key looks on against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the fourth quarter during the Pop-Tarts Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Yellow Jackets are favored in this game by every trusted metric you see out there, but that does not guarantee a victory by any means.

This has the chance to be a statement game for Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets have had a lot of roster turnover and are bringing in two new coordinators as well. Buster Faulkner and Haynes King are gone, but the leader of the program remains at the top and that should help the transition for all of the new players on this roster. Georgia Tech wants to be able to run the ball, be the more physical team, and be tougher.

They have the kind of team that can do that.

Georgia Tech has one of the best running back groups in the country and until proven otherwise, they should have a strong offensive line under Brent Key. There are three starters up front with little experience (Kevin Peay Jr, Joseph Ionata, and Jameson Riggs), but Key has managed to have one of the ACC's best offensive lines in each season he has been the head coach.

Can Georgia Tech overcome the relative inexperience they have on offense to score enough points on Colorado? The Yellow Jackets will have a quarterback making his first start, a wide receiver group that does not have many career catches, and four tight ends that have not played at the Power Four level. That does not mean that they won't be good, but they will have to show up and take advantage of their opportunities.

Both teams look much different than last season's opening game in Boulder. Who will come out on in Atlanta in one of the biggest games of week one?