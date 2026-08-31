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Georgia Tech Releases Depth Chart For Week One Matchup vs Colorado

Georgia Tech's depth chart for week one is now out, but there are some things you need to know
Jackson Caudell|
Dec 27, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Malachi Hosley (0) runs the ball against the BYU Cougars in the third quarter during the Pop-Tarts Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Dec 27, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Malachi Hosley (0) runs the ball against the BYU Cougars in the third quarter during the Pop-Tarts Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Georgia Tech faces Colorado in just three days, and the Yellow Jackets have released their first depth chart of the season, and there are several interesting things in it.

Let's dig into them.

Offense

Position

Starter

Backups

QB

Alberto Mendoza

Grady Adamson

RB

Justice Haynes

Shane Marshall

RB

Malachi Hosley

J.P. Powell

RB

Trelain Maddox

Chad Alexander

WR

Jordan Allen

Coi Jean-Noel

WR

Isaiah Fuhrmann

Debron Gatling

WR

Dalen Penson

Rahkeem Smith

TE

Chris Corbo or Spencer Mermans

TE

Gavin Harris or Kevin Roche Jr

LT

Ethan Mackenny

Markell Samuel

LG

Kevin Peay Jr

Courtney Heard

C

Jameson Riggs

Will Reed

RG

Joseph Ionata

Courtlin Heard

RT

Malachi Carney

Jordan Floyd

I will say this throughout the season, but take the released depth charts with a grain of salt. That does not mean that there is not some truth in there, but Georgia Tech could always come out looking completely different. They don't have to stick to this.

Clearly, this is not going to be Georgia Tech's offense on Thursday. The Yellow Jackets are not going to start three running backs on Thursday night against the Buffaloes, and Joseph Ionata is not going to be the starting right guard for this team; he is going to be the starting center. That tells me that Brent Key and staff are not ready to reveal to Colorado who will be the starting right guard and right tackle.

The quarterback position has long been settled, and Alberto Mendoza will be the starter for the Yellow Jackets. It appears that Grady Adamson has won the backup quarterback battle as well.

Georgia Tech has a deep running back room, but expect Justice Haynes out there for the first reps.

The wide receivers should not be surprising. All three of Allen, Fuhrmann, and Dalen Penson had strong camps, and all three have different skill sets to offer the offense. The depth is a question mark, however.

All four tight ends should play this Thursday.

Defense

Position

Starter

Backup

DE

Noah Carter or Taje McCoy or Amontrae Bradford or Brayden Manley

DT

Tawfiq Thomas or Christian Garrett

Amier Clarke

DT

Vincent Carroll-Jackson or Shymeik Jones

Christian Speakman

DE

Jordan Walker or Jordan Boyd or A.J. Hoffler or Amontrae Bradford

LB

Kyle Efford

CJ Gamble

LB

E.J. Lightsey

Melvin Jordan IV

LB

Cayman Spaulding

Braylon Outlaw

Nickle

Kelvin HIll

Jonas Duclona

Safety

Savion Riley

Kealan Jones or Fenix Felton

Safety

Tae Harris

Chris Hewitt Jr or Fenix Felton

Cornerback

Daiquan White

Zachary Tobe

Cornerback

Jaylen Mbakwe

Trae Stevenson Jr

There are not a lot of surprises in this depth chart.

The coaching staff has talked a lot of the improvement along the defensive front this offseason and it is not surprising that they want to keep the starters under wraps.

Georgia Tech won't have three linebackers on the field often, and I would expect Efford and Lightsey to be the first two on the field, but there could be plenty of rotation after strong camps from Spaulding, Outlaw, and Gamble.

The secondary does not carry any surprises either. Daiquan White and Jaylen Mbakwe have had strong camps at corner, and I would expect Jonas Duclona to see the field plenty. Tae Harris and Savion Riley have been trending to be the starters at safety, and there are three young players listed behind them, including two true freshmen.

Special Teams

Position

Starter

Backup

Kicker

Aidan Birr

Landon Shaffer

Punter

Alex Bacchetta

Joshua Taylor

Long Snapper

Ronnie Thomas

Cal Keeler

Holder

Alex Bacchetta

Jonathan Genty

Kickoff Returner

Rahkeem Smith or Chad Alexander

Dalen Penson or Tae Harris

Punt Returner

Jordan Allen

Rahkeem Smith

Georgia Tech has one of the best kickers in the country in Aidan Birr and transfer punter Alex Bacchetta has long been viewed as the starter. Keep an eye on who actually returns kickoffs and punts on Thursday night.

I will reiterate to not take anything that was released today too seriously and to wait and see what lineup Georgia Tech throws out there on Thursday night against Colorado and keep track of snap counts.

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Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

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