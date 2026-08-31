Georgia Tech Releases Depth Chart For Week One Matchup vs Colorado
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Georgia Tech faces Colorado in just three days, and the Yellow Jackets have released their first depth chart of the season, and there are several interesting things in it.
Let's dig into them.
Offense
Position
Starter
Backups
QB
Alberto Mendoza
Grady Adamson
RB
Justice Haynes
Shane Marshall
RB
Malachi Hosley
J.P. Powell
RB
Trelain Maddox
Chad Alexander
WR
Jordan Allen
Coi Jean-Noel
WR
Isaiah Fuhrmann
Debron Gatling
WR
Dalen Penson
Rahkeem Smith
TE
Chris Corbo or Spencer Mermans
TE
Gavin Harris or Kevin Roche Jr
LT
Ethan Mackenny
Markell Samuel
LG
Kevin Peay Jr
Courtney Heard
C
Jameson Riggs
Will Reed
RG
Joseph Ionata
Courtlin Heard
RT
Malachi Carney
Jordan Floyd
I will say this throughout the season, but take the released depth charts with a grain of salt. That does not mean that there is not some truth in there, but Georgia Tech could always come out looking completely different. They don't have to stick to this.
Clearly, this is not going to be Georgia Tech's offense on Thursday. The Yellow Jackets are not going to start three running backs on Thursday night against the Buffaloes, and Joseph Ionata is not going to be the starting right guard for this team; he is going to be the starting center. That tells me that Brent Key and staff are not ready to reveal to Colorado who will be the starting right guard and right tackle.
The quarterback position has long been settled, and Alberto Mendoza will be the starter for the Yellow Jackets. It appears that Grady Adamson has won the backup quarterback battle as well.
Georgia Tech has a deep running back room, but expect Justice Haynes out there for the first reps.
The wide receivers should not be surprising. All three of Allen, Fuhrmann, and Dalen Penson had strong camps, and all three have different skill sets to offer the offense. The depth is a question mark, however.
All four tight ends should play this Thursday.
Defense
Position
Starter
Backup
DE
Noah Carter or Taje McCoy or Amontrae Bradford or Brayden Manley
DT
Tawfiq Thomas or Christian Garrett
Amier Clarke
DT
Vincent Carroll-Jackson or Shymeik Jones
Christian Speakman
DE
Jordan Walker or Jordan Boyd or A.J. Hoffler or Amontrae Bradford
LB
Kyle Efford
CJ Gamble
LB
E.J. Lightsey
Melvin Jordan IV
LB
Cayman Spaulding
Braylon Outlaw
Nickle
Kelvin HIll
Jonas Duclona
Safety
Savion Riley
Kealan Jones or Fenix Felton
Safety
Tae Harris
Chris Hewitt Jr or Fenix Felton
Cornerback
Daiquan White
Zachary Tobe
Cornerback
Jaylen Mbakwe
Trae Stevenson Jr
There are not a lot of surprises in this depth chart.
The coaching staff has talked a lot of the improvement along the defensive front this offseason and it is not surprising that they want to keep the starters under wraps.
Georgia Tech won't have three linebackers on the field often, and I would expect Efford and Lightsey to be the first two on the field, but there could be plenty of rotation after strong camps from Spaulding, Outlaw, and Gamble.
The secondary does not carry any surprises either. Daiquan White and Jaylen Mbakwe have had strong camps at corner, and I would expect Jonas Duclona to see the field plenty. Tae Harris and Savion Riley have been trending to be the starters at safety, and there are three young players listed behind them, including two true freshmen.
Special Teams
Position
Starter
Backup
Kicker
Aidan Birr
Landon Shaffer
Punter
Alex Bacchetta
Joshua Taylor
Long Snapper
Ronnie Thomas
Cal Keeler
Holder
Alex Bacchetta
Jonathan Genty
Kickoff Returner
Rahkeem Smith or Chad Alexander
Dalen Penson or Tae Harris
Punt Returner
Jordan Allen
Rahkeem Smith
Georgia Tech has one of the best kickers in the country in Aidan Birr and transfer punter Alex Bacchetta has long been viewed as the starter. Keep an eye on who actually returns kickoffs and punts on Thursday night.
I will reiterate to not take anything that was released today too seriously and to wait and see what lineup Georgia Tech throws out there on Thursday night against Colorado and keep track of snap counts.
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Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudellFollow jacksoncaudell