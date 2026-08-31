Georgia Tech Releases Depth Chart For Week One Matchup vs Colorado

Georgia Tech faces Colorado in just three days, and the Yellow Jackets have released their first depth chart of the season, and there are several interesting things in it.

Let's dig into them.

Offense

Position Starter Backups QB Alberto Mendoza Grady Adamson RB Justice Haynes Shane Marshall RB Malachi Hosley J.P. Powell RB Trelain Maddox Chad Alexander WR Jordan Allen Coi Jean-Noel WR Isaiah Fuhrmann Debron Gatling WR Dalen Penson Rahkeem Smith TE Chris Corbo or Spencer Mermans TE Gavin Harris or Kevin Roche Jr LT Ethan Mackenny Markell Samuel LG Kevin Peay Jr Courtney Heard C Jameson Riggs Will Reed RG Joseph Ionata Courtlin Heard RT Malachi Carney Jordan Floyd

I will say this throughout the season, but take the released depth charts with a grain of salt. That does not mean that there is not some truth in there, but Georgia Tech could always come out looking completely different. They don't have to stick to this.

Clearly, this is not going to be Georgia Tech's offense on Thursday. The Yellow Jackets are not going to start three running backs on Thursday night against the Buffaloes, and Joseph Ionata is not going to be the starting right guard for this team; he is going to be the starting center. That tells me that Brent Key and staff are not ready to reveal to Colorado who will be the starting right guard and right tackle.

The quarterback position has long been settled, and Alberto Mendoza will be the starter for the Yellow Jackets. It appears that Grady Adamson has won the backup quarterback battle as well.

Georgia Tech has a deep running back room, but expect Justice Haynes out there for the first reps.

The wide receivers should not be surprising. All three of Allen, Fuhrmann, and Dalen Penson had strong camps, and all three have different skill sets to offer the offense. The depth is a question mark, however.

All four tight ends should play this Thursday.

Defense

Position Starter Backup DE Noah Carter or Taje McCoy or Amontrae Bradford or Brayden Manley DT Tawfiq Thomas or Christian Garrett Amier Clarke DT Vincent Carroll-Jackson or Shymeik Jones Christian Speakman DE Jordan Walker or Jordan Boyd or A.J. Hoffler or Amontrae Bradford LB Kyle Efford CJ Gamble LB E.J. Lightsey Melvin Jordan IV LB Cayman Spaulding Braylon Outlaw Nickle Kelvin HIll Jonas Duclona Safety Savion Riley Kealan Jones or Fenix Felton Safety Tae Harris Chris Hewitt Jr or Fenix Felton Cornerback Daiquan White Zachary Tobe Cornerback Jaylen Mbakwe Trae Stevenson Jr

There are not a lot of surprises in this depth chart.

The coaching staff has talked a lot of the improvement along the defensive front this offseason and it is not surprising that they want to keep the starters under wraps.

Georgia Tech won't have three linebackers on the field often, and I would expect Efford and Lightsey to be the first two on the field, but there could be plenty of rotation after strong camps from Spaulding, Outlaw, and Gamble.

The secondary does not carry any surprises either. Daiquan White and Jaylen Mbakwe have had strong camps at corner, and I would expect Jonas Duclona to see the field plenty. Tae Harris and Savion Riley have been trending to be the starters at safety, and there are three young players listed behind them, including two true freshmen.

Special Teams

Position Starter Backup Kicker Aidan Birr Landon Shaffer Punter Alex Bacchetta Joshua Taylor Long Snapper Ronnie Thomas Cal Keeler Holder Alex Bacchetta Jonathan Genty Kickoff Returner Rahkeem Smith or Chad Alexander Dalen Penson or Tae Harris Punt Returner Jordan Allen Rahkeem Smith

Georgia Tech has one of the best kickers in the country in Aidan Birr and transfer punter Alex Bacchetta has long been viewed as the starter. Keep an eye on who actually returns kickoffs and punts on Thursday night.

I will reiterate to not take anything that was released today too seriously and to wait and see what lineup Georgia Tech throws out there on Thursday night against Colorado and keep track of snap counts.