Georgia Tech Reveals Uniform Combination for Tomorrow's Matchup vs Florida State
The week zero matchup between Georgia Tech and Florida State is nearly here and the Yellow Jackets just revealed their uniform combination for this week's matchup against the Seminoles. It will be an all-white look for Georgia Tech tomorrow, as they are wearing white helmets, white jerseys, and white pants.
It was revealed earlier yesterday that Georgia Tech was going to have something unique with their helmets this weekend:
This game is going to have a lot of factors in it, but I think whoever wins the matchup between Georgia Tech's defensive line vs Florida State's offensive line might win the game. Georgia Tech had one of the worst defenses in the country, especially in stopping the run, and Mike Norvell's teams are usually very strong on the ground. The Seminoles have a deep running back room and a strong offensive line and this could be their identity on offense this year.
Brent Key overhauled the defensive staff in the offseason and focused on improving via the transfer portal. Key has been very complimentary of their defensive line throughout fall camp and they should be better coached. Former Duke defensive coordinator Tyler Santucci is running the Yellow Jackets' defense now and he did get a chance to face Florida State last year and FSU put up 420 yards of total offense.
In one season at Duke (2023), Santucci directed the ACC’s top-ranked scoring defense, allowing just 19.0 points per game, which was good for 16thnationally. The Blue Devils also ranked among the nation’s top 50 in rushing defense, passing defense, total defense, tackles for loss, third-down defense, fourth-down defense, and red-zone defense. Duke allowed a total of just 10 points in a pair of wins over teams that finished the season in the top 25 – No. 20 Clemson (28-7) and No. 21 NC State (24-3) – and finished 8-5 overall after a 17-10 win over Troy in the 2023 Birmingham Bowl.
If Florida State is able to run the ball at will, it likely won't matter how their passing game looks. If Georgia Tech can have success on early downs and force Uigalelei into obvious passing situations, they can win the game.
Georgia Tech vs Florida State kicks off tomorrow at 12:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.