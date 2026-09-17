Georgia Tech Reveals Its Uniform Combination For Saturday's Game vs Mercer

Georgia Tech is set to face Mercer on Saturday, and the Yellow Jackets are still in the hunt for their first win of the season. After losses to Colorado and Tennessee to open the season, Brent Key's team is looking to show that they are better than the sum of their first two contests and get in the win column against one of the better programs in the FCS.

Ahead of the game on Saturday, Georgia Tech has revealed its uniforms for the matchup against the Bears (12:00 p.m. ET on ACC Network). It will be a gold helmet, gold jersey, and grey pants combination for the Yellow Jackets

Georgia Tech needs a big performance

Sep 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Justice Haynes (22) prepares for a game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Look, a win over an FCS program does not suddenly mean that your season has turned around and Key's teams should expect to win these types of games.

But when you are 0-2, you need a boost of confidence, especially before heading into conference play.

Yellow Jackets fans are going to be looking to see the issues that have plagued this team through two weeks corrected. That starts up front with the offensive line, a unit that has seen a noticeable downturn in the first couple of games. For the Yellow Jackets to get back to the postseason and be competitive in the ACC, they have to get better play along the lines of scrimmage.

It will be interesting to see who Georgia Tech has available for them on Saturday. In the game against the Volunteers last Saturday, LT Ethan Mackenny, C Jameson Riggs, and RT Malachi Carney all went down with injuries and on Thursday, Key declined to give any update on whether or not they will play this weekend. If all three are out, then I would expect that Markell Samuell, Jordan Floyd, and Will Reed will see time at those three positions.

A fast start, protecting the quarterback, and being able to run the ball are going to be the keys to success on offense.

Defensively, Georgia Tech is going to be looking to finally stop the run. After Colorado ran for 189 yards on them in the opener, Tennessee ran for 299 last Saturday. Linebacker play has been subpar to start the season and the Yellow Jackets have not been able to get pressure on the quarterback.

With a long trip to Stanford looming, it is imperative for Georgia Tech to get a nice win over an overmatched opponent on Saturday to get rolling and get some confidence heading to Stanford for a 10:30 kickoff against the Cardinal.