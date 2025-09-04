Georgia Tech Reveals Uniform Combination For Week Two Game vs Gardner-Webb
Georgia Tech is two days away from their week two game against Gardner-Webb and tonight on social media, the Yellow Jackets revealed which uniforms they will be wearing this weekend. Georgia
It is going to be a gold-gold-white uniform this weekend for Georgia Tech. Last week vs Colorado, Georgia Tech was in all white.
Updated Injury Report
Georgia Tech has a few important players on the injury report heading into this game. Wide receiver Malik Rutherford, defensive end A.J. Hoffler, and cornerback Rodney Shelley missed last week's game (or in Rutherford's case was out after the first play).
When asked whether or not either player would play on Saturday, this is what head coach Brent Key had to say:
"Now like I said, on Tuesday we got some guys made up, we have more guys back out practicing. Malik practiced yesterday, practiced today. You know, we'll see where it's at, come Saturday. But I fully expect guys that can play, they're gonna play."
It is up in the air if either player is going to be able to play on Saturday, so keep an eye out as we get closer to kickoff.
Not overlooking the opponent
When you play a big opponent in week one and then a top-ten rival in week three, the game in between can be tricky to navigate, no matter who it is. Key said that his teams preparation and focus all week long has been good:
"It's like shooting targets, right? If you miss that target, you're going to miss the next target. It's going to mess you up twice. I got confidence in this team. I got faith in this team. I trust this football team. I trust the leadership on, you know every game you play in is a big game And I still don't understand how people do not understand that right. I don't understand how people say what you did last week. It was a big game. We get 12 opportunities to go play something that we work 365 days a year for every single time you step on that field it is the biggest moment of that time of that day of that week of that month whether it's practice whether it's a game right. There's only so many opportunities.
We get to go and play in Bobby Dodd Stadium, right, you've got to be crazy if you think someone's not gonna give it their all out there on that field. I know I sure am. I know, I wish, I wish, I wish, I could put the pads back on. Most everyone that upstairs in the office feels that way about still being able to play. You don't know when the game is going to be over. You've got to take every opportunity, and that's why I trust this team, because I feel very confident in that with them. There is no tomorrow. Our focus right now is on one thing, and that's the team coming in here on Saturday."
Georgia Tech will face Gardner-Webb at 3:30 in Atlanta on Saturday (ESPN+/ACC Network Extra).