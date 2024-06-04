Georgia Tech's Haynes King Named One Of College Football's Most Dynamic Athletes at Quarterback
Georgia Tech's Haynes King was one of the most impactful transfers in all of college football, yet he is still flying under the radar heading into the 2024 season. King helped make Georgia Tech one of the best offenses in the ACC and he is back to lead this group, which returns most of its starts in 2024. King was one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the country, not just the ACC, and in a recent ranking on 247Sports, King was ranked as the No. 6 most dynamic athlete at the quarterback position by analyst Brad Crawford:
"The former Texas A&M signal-caller came into his own last fall at with a standout season and now has the Yellow Jackets thinking dark-horse ACC title bid ahead of the new season. The former four-star is beginning to show some of the traits that made him such a coveted prospect as a top signal-caller coming out of Longview (Texas) several years ago. If has one fault, it's that he sometimes trust his arm too much. Giveaways is not what the Yellow Jackets need. However, this offense unlocked a different level of his game in 2023 after he rushed for 737 yards, nearly 700 yards more than his previous career-best total."
"King was one of only two players in the nation with at least 2,700 passing yards, 600 rushing yards, 25 touchdown passes, and five touchdown runs this season (joining LSU’s Jayden Daniels), and one of only six ACC players to achieve those numbers in a regular season since 2000. He led the ACC in touchdown passes and was fourth in passing yards. He is back for another season on The Flats and might be the best quarterback in the conference this year. One reason to buy into the Yellow Jackets is that they might have the best quarterback on the field against many of their opponents."
King has a chance to be an All-ACC quarterback this season if he can cut down on the turnovers and not lead the ACC in interceptions. He is still flying under the radar heading into the year, but could end up being the best quarterback in the conference.