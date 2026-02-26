NBC Likely Moving on From Tony Dungy As Network Mulls Changes to SNF Pregame Show

NBC’s Football Night in America could look quite different in 2026.

According to The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand, the network is planning to “revamp” its signature pregame show before Sunday Night Football. Marchand adds that Hall of Fame coach and current NBC analyst Tony Dungy is “likely out” as a regular on the show.

NBC is also considering bringing the show fully on the road next season. In 2025, Dungy, Jac Collinsworth and Rodney Harrison were largely traveling each week with the show, while hosts and analysts Maria Taylor, Chris Simms, Jason Garrett, Devin McCourty and Mike Florio primarily stayed at the network’s studio, apart from a few select broadcasts.

Dungy has been a longtime member of the NBC Sports broadcasting crew, having joined the network alongside Harrison in 2009 after retiring from coaching. He most recently was part of NBC’s pregame coverage of Super Bowl LX, before the Seahawks went on to defeat the Patriots. Per Marchand, no final decisions have been made and Dungy has “not been fully informed of the move,” so NBC still could change their mind.

Either way, it will not be surprising to see NBC’s pregame coverage look different by the time kickoff of the 2026 NFL season takes place.

