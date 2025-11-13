Georgia Tech's Offensive Line Named A Semifinalist For Prestigious Award
Since being hired as the full time head coach in 2023, Brent Key has implemented a tough, physical style of play along the lines of scrimmage and that has resulted in Georgia Tech having some of the best offensive line play in the country. This year is no different and yesterday, the Yellow Jackets offenisve line was named a semifinalist for the Joe Moore award, given to the nation's top offensive line at the end of the season.
One of the nation's best
The Yellow Jackets’ offensive line has paved the way for Georgia Tech’s offense to rank among the nation’s top 25 in 12 different official statistical categories, including fewest sacks allowed (sixth – 0.67/gm), total offense (ninth – 482.1 ypg) and rushing (13th - 221.0 ypg). The Jackets have not surrendered a sack in 5-of-9 games this season, have rushed for 200 yards or more five times and have had at least two rushing touchdowns in every game. They’re one of only 12 teams that have multiple 300-yard rushing performances against NCAA Division I FBS competition this season (320 at Colorado and 307 vs. Temple).
The Jackets’ line has been an integral part of quarterback Haynes King’s Heisman Trophy candidacy, as Tech’s signal-caller ranks No. 3 nationally in total offense (330.3 ypg) and No. 6 in points responsible for (17.5 ppg) behind his offensive front.
In addition to being one of the nation’s most talented offensive lines, Tech’s is also one of the most durable, as four linemen have made every start for the Jackets this season – LT Ethan Mackenny (Marietta, Ga./Lassiter), LG Joe Fusile (Richmond Hill, Ga./Richmond Hill H.S.), RG Keyland Rutledge (Royston, Ga./Franklin County H.S.) and RT Malachi Carney (Pleasant Grove, Ala./Pleasant Grove H.S.). Harrison Moore (Southlake, Texas/Carroll H.S.) and Tana Alo-Tupuola (Brownsburg, Ind./IMG Academy) have split the nine starts at center.
Leading the way is Rutledge, a midseason all-American and one of only three offensive linemen among the 13 semifinalists for the Lombardi Award (nation’s best lineman/linebacker). Rutledge, who has allowed no sacks and just one hurry all season, ranks among the nation’s top 10 guards in both run blocking (fourth) and pass blocking (10th), according to Pro Football Focus.
Georgia Tech is joined on the 2025 Joe Moore Award semifinalists list by Cincinnati, Duke, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Oregon, Texas A&M, Utah and Vanderbilt. The semifinalists were announced live on Wednesday evening on “Trench Life” with Joe Moore Award voting committee members Aaron Taylor, Cole Cubelic, Geoff Schwartz and Mike Golic, Jr. and hosted by Jenny Dell. Click HERE to watch the full show.
No. 14/12 Georgia Tech (8-1, 5-1 ACC) returns to action on Saturday when it visits Boston College. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. and the game will be televised nationally on ACC Network.