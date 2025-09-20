Georgia Tech Sends An Offer To Toombs County 2027 LB Kareem Palmer
Georgia Tech has sent an offer to Toombs County LB Kareem Plamer, who is a versatile player on the gridiron. So far this season, he has 19 tackles and a pass deflection for Toombs County. He plays for a defense that is allowing just 14 points per game and has held four of its five opponents to single digits. Palmer has been a big part of that and has continued to elevate his game during his junior season.
New offer out
He talked about his recent offer from Georgia Tech and the program as a whole.
“My recent offer from Georgia Tech was another blessing the lord has given me. I just hope to learn from these experiences and get to know their staff. Georgia Tech told me they see me fitting in as an inside linebacker in their scheme. They like my film and the way I play physically. The coaches who offered me were Coach Mathis and Coach Eubanks,” said Palmer.
Nothing is set in stone yet, but he does plan to try and make a visit to the Flats for a game-day visit, hopefully this season.
“Most likely, I will visit. I have visited them once, and the visit was nice, it was something to experience and learn from,” said Palmer.
Palmer also weighed in on the Georgia Tech program as a whole and their big win last week against Clemson.
“My thoughts on the GT VS CLEMSON game were that it was a very intense 4th quarter fight for sure! I’m still getting to know them (Georgia Tech), but so far so good,” said Palmer.
When you watch his film, Palmer possesses a different level of physicality and has a nose for the backfield. He is extremely good at block shedding and making the play in the backfield. Palmer is an extremely hard hitter and one who is looking to impose his power on you. He talked about what separates him and makes him different.
“What makes me different is my work ethic, Physicality, and ability to make plays all over the field. My season has been going really well so far. I’ve been improving each week and helping my team win. The most underrated part of my game is my football IQ and ability to read plays before they happen. Some of my favorite players to watch and mirror my game after are DK Metcalf and Ray Lewis,” said Palmer
Palmer is still a very underrated player who is beginning to create some college buzz for himself. He is already a winner and helped Toombs County to a state championship in 2024. Now he is aspiring to be one of the best linebackers in the state and then the country. He has all the tools and intangibles. With his 6’2 and 215-pound frame, he can affect the game in a multitude of ways. He’s just looking for more opportunities from colleges, which should continue to come as he garners more interest with his elite style of play.