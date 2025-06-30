Georgia Tech Sets Up Promotional Schedule For the 2025 Football Season
The 2025 college football season is getting closer and closer and it is time to start looking at Georgia Tech's 12 opponents for the seaosn.
After back-to-back seven-win seasons, it seems like Brent Key's program might be ready to break through in a bigger way. Since taking over as the head coach, Key has put together two impressive seasons of wins over ranked teams and has added more talent to the roster. With enough returning experience, coaching stability on the offensive side of the ball, a talented transfer portal and high school recruiting classes, and a favorable schedule, some are projecting Georgia Tech to be among the ACC's top teams.
Today, Georgia Tech announced their promotional schedule for this year's season:
1. Sept. 6th vs Gardner-Webb: Youth Sports Day
2. Sept. 20th vs Temple: Family Weekend and First Responders Day (presented by Kroger)
3. Oct. 11th vs Virginia Tech: GTAA Hall of Fame (Presented by Delta)
4. Oct 25th vs Syracuse: Homecoming and the 10th anniversary of "The Miracle on Techwood Drive"
5. Nov. 22nd vs Pittsburgh: Senior Day and Military Appreciation and 25th anniversary of Michael Isenhour Toy Drive (presented by Coca Cola)
In a recent article, CBS Sports analyst Chip Patterson gave a best and worst case scenario for the Yellow Jackets in 2025:
"Best case 9-3: The Yellow Jackets play a big role in the ACC Championship race with an impressive stack of conference wins. Whether Georgia Tech's 9-3 will be good enough for at-large contention in the CFP comes down to its games against Clemson (in September) and Georgia (in November), but even flirting with nine wins requires another strong year from the quarterback position and more clutch performances in close games.
Worst case 5-7: Georgia Tech faces a six-game stretch -- from Virginia Tech on Oct. 11 to Pitt on Nov. 22 -- where each matchup could be a one-score game based on current projections. If the Yellow Jackets go 2-4 during that run, they could enter the final week of the season needing a win just to reach bowl eligibility, rather than trying to solidify a playoff case."
While this is the most favorable schedule that Georgia Tech has had in a long time, they are not likely to be double-digit favorites in any games aside from Gardner-Webb, Temple, and possibly Wake Forest. The seven games against Virginia Tech, Duke, Syracuse, Pitt, Boston College, NC State, and Colorado are going to be games where Georgia Tech is either slightly favored or potentially a slight underdog. Most will be focused on the two major games against Clemson and Georgia, but winning those toss-up games is going to be essential for the Yellow Jackets this season, and they have to avoid stubbing their toe.