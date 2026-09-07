Georgia Tech Snap Count Analysis: Biggest Winners and What to Expect in Week 2
In this story:
Georgia Tech is gearing up for a matchup with No. 20 Tennessee this Saturday in Atlanta, and the Yellow Jackets are hoping that the old saying that a team improving the most between weeks one and two is true.
There was not a lot of good that can be said about the week one loss to the Buffaloes, but one good thing is that it is just one game and there are 11 more opportunities for this team to improve and show that last Thursday was just one bad data point in a long season.
When looking at the snap counts against Colorado, what are the biggest takeaways and what could they mean for week two against the Volunteers?
1. Tight wide receiver rotation
Given the inexperience of their receiver room, I wondered if Georgia Tech might play a decent amount of receivers against Colorado, but that was not the case.
Jordan Allen and Dalen Penson both played 45 snaps and Isaiah Fuhrman played 29. The only other two wide receivers that saw playing time included Chris Elko (8 snaps) and Debron Gatling (5 snaps).
The top three players are clearly the winners if this is going to be the rotation going forward, but could we see anything different in week two?
Roche Jr and Corbo are the top two tight ends
Georgia Tech's tight end group is a potential strength of this team, but instead of a big four, it was more of a big two on Thursday.
There is plenty of reason to be excited about the play of Roche Jr and he was a bright spot for the Yellow Jackets. Corbo did not make an impact in the game, but played 29 snaps, while Spencer Mermans played 11. Gavin Harris, who had been banged up during fall camp, was cleared to play accordint to Brent Key, but he did not see any playing time on Thursday.
Roche has been one of the most talked about players during camp and he showed his promise on Thursday, making him a big winner.
Secondary had a tight rotation
I had concerns about Georgia Tech's safety depth coming into the season and those questions are still there after Thursday.
The Yellow Jackets only played two safeties on Thursday night, with Tae Harris and Savion Riley both playing 78 snaps. There was no sign of Fenix Felton, Chris Hewitt Jr, or Kealan Jones, who were expected to be the top backups.
At cornerback, Jaylen Mbakwe, Daiquan White, and Kelvin Hill played the majority of the snaps, with Zachary Tobe, Trae Stevenson Jr, and Jonas Duclona combined for just 22. The secondary and coverage were not the biggest problem on Thursday night, but it will be interesting to see if the depth is used more against a high-powered Tennessee offense.
Looking ahead to week two
Tennessee is a much better team than Colorado and have high-level talent on both sides of the ball. Is that going to cause Georgia Tech to shake things up?
Given their week one performance, it would not be a surprise to see Georgia Tech dip into its depth more along the defensive line and in the secondary to try and give the Volunteers a little more of a look.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudellFollow jacksoncaudell