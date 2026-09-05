Three Biggest Overreactions From Georgia Tech's Loss To Colorado

There were a lot of things to be concerned about after the Yellow Jackets' loss to Colorado in Week 1. Today, we look at three overreactions by the Yellow Jackets following the loss.

1. The defense has regressed

I think the first game coached by Jason Semore showed a lot of improvement and a strong defense that kept the Yellow Jackets in the game, while the offense struggled. One key improvement was the linebacker room, especially the two starters, E.J. Lightsey and Kyle Efford. Efford finished with a team-high 13 tackles in the loss to Colorado. He was all over the field. Lightsey finished with six tackles. It was improved play from both.

The secondary was also very good and allowed only 124 yards through the air. Georgia Tech didn’t give up a 50-yard receiver on Thursday night or concede a lot of big plays. Again, the defensive line has issues, especially in the interior, but the Yellow Jackets were flying to the ball and making plays. Savion Riley and Tae Harris answered any doubts about the safety position, staying around the ball and making a ton of plays in coverage. If the defense can play at that level this season, Georgia Tech should be in a lot of games.

2. Georgia Tech won’t be a good football team this year

I think this is a major overreaction after the loss against Colorado. Yes, there are faults, and the team struggled, but they had a chance to win late in the game. More importantly, their quarterback Alberto Mendoza put them in prime position to do so on a 42-yard throw and catch to Dalen Penson.

Every time Colorado made a play, the Yellow Jackets had an answer. You can go back to the first touchdown by Colorado. Georgia Tech immediately answered it with a 100-yard kickoff return by Rahkeem Smith, just its fifth 100-yard kickoff return in Georgia Tech history. A team that isn’t good wouldn’t have answered the call when it faced adversity. Next week will present a new test and will be the first chance the Yellow Jackets have to respond after a loss in 2026.

3. Georgia Tech has concerns at wide receiver

You left this game more comfortable about the wide receiver core than when you went in. Penson and Jordan Allen showed they could be good targets in the passing game and can make plays. Penson finished with three catches for 73 yards. Penson converted to wide receiver this past summer from cornerback. Allen posted eight catches for 113 yards.

He got better as the game went on, and Mendoza was looking his way quite a bit. While we didn’t see much production outside of those two at wide receiver, both proved they're good enough and could be major difference-makers. Now, you have to get them more involved earlier in the game and get them going. The passing game gave you much more confidence moving forward and gave the Yellow Jackets less to worry about.