Georgia Tech Stock Report: Three Players Rising and Three Falling After Week 2

Georgia Tech has a lot of things that they have to work on in the coming weeks.

For the first time since 1989, Georgia Tech is 0-2 and things have not looked good for Brent Key's team so far in his fourth year. There were some bright moments against Tennessee on Saturday and Georgia Tech had chances to make it more of a game, but they could not cash in on those and the result was a 45-24 loss to a former SEC conference rival.

With week two now behind us, which three players saw their stock rise in the loss to the Vols and which three players are falling?

Rising: Kevin Roche Jr

Sep 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets tight end Kevin Roche Jr. (86) runs after a catch against the Tennessee Volunteers in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Roche Jr had a great spring, then a good fall camp, and he has been one of the favorite targets for Alberto Mendoza early on in the season.

Last night, Roche had the best game of his young career, totaling six receptions for 66 yards, incluidng a big 22-yard catch on a third down early in the game. He had a nice first game against Colorado, including having a blocked field goal attempt, and he might just be getting started.

Falling: Alberto Mendoza

Sep 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Alberto Mendoza (15) drops back to pass against the Tennessee Volunteers in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was a rough night for Mendoza, though a solid second half helped salvage some things.

Mendoza finished the night 26-40 for 221 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions, with one of his interceptions being returned for a touchdown in the first half. He was 14-for-17 for 132 yards and two touchdowns in the second half and seemed to get into more of a rhythm, but overall it was not a good performance for the Georgia Tech quarterback and he is still looking for that elusive first win as a starter.

Rising: Justice Haynes

Sep 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Justice Haynes (22) runs the ball against the Tennessee Volunteers in the third quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Haynes had a better game on Saturday night than he did against Colorado in week one. Was it perfect? No, but Haynes was able to make a difference on the ground and as a pass catcher.

He was once again the leading rusher for Georgia Tech, finishing with 81 yards on 14 carries, averaging 5.8 yards per carry. Haynes was also able to reel in six passes for 36 yards and his first pair of touchdowns in a Georgia Tech uniform.

Haynes came into the year with lots of hype and while it still resulted in a loss, he had a bounce back performance of sorts.

Falling: Georgia Tech's offensive line

Was it as bad as last week's game? No, but Georgia Tech was still not able to create the kind of space that they wanted on the ground and they could not protect Mendoza very well.

Tennessee finished the game on Saturday night with four sacks and seven tackles for loss, while also holding Georgia Tech to 4.4 yards per carry and just five yards per play. On top of that, Ethan Mackenny, Jameson Riggs, and Malachi Carney suffered injuries.

It has not been a good start to the year for the Yellow Jackets front five and they need to improve quickly.

Rising: Dalen Penson

Penson caught six passes against Tennessee and was again a favorite target of Mendoza.

He is still waiting on that big play that results in a touchdown, but Penson had 58 yards on those six catches and was targeted seven times. His transition from being a cornerback has been smooth and Penson looks comfortable at his new position.

Falling: Georgia Tech's front seven

It was another poor performance for the Yellow Jackets front seven. They surrendered 299 yards rushing to Tennessee, one week after giving up nearly 200 against Colorado, and they were only able to sack first-year quarterback Faizon Brandon once, as well as racking up four tackles for loss.

Tennessee is more talented than any ACC offense that the Yellow Jackets are going to see this season, but giving up 6.6 yards per carry, including a big 147-yard performance from DeSean Bishop.

Mercer should be a reprieve for this unit, but they need to get better and quickly.