Georgia Tech Football: The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly From Win Over Duke

The good news for Georgia Tech is that they won yesterday and have momentum building for the rest of the season. However, there is also plenty to work on with this team too and they will have to show that they can correct these mistakes. Having mistakes and pointing out what went wrong feels better when coming off of a win.

Let's dive into the good, the bad, and the ugly from yesterday's thrilling win.

The Good

Gavin Stewart was again a bright spot for Georgia Tech Georgia Tech Athletics

1. The Yellow Jackets won. That is the most important thing no matter what.

2. Jeff Sims was much better all around against Duke than he was against Pittsburgh. He made better decisions and did not put the ball at risk. He ran the ball effectively as well.

3. Leo Blackburn. He has been talked about as being the most talented of Georgia Tech's receivers and he showed why yesterday. His touchdown catch was tremendous and he flashed his potential.

4. Ryan King also made plays and Jame Blackstrain got the start. Wide receiver has been an issue all season and it was good to see some of the young guys get some looks.

5. Nate McCollum had eight catches for over 100 yards and remains Sims favorite target.

6. The defense played well all game. They sacked Duke quarterback Riley Leonard three times, and K.J. Wallace picked off a pass. Duke did not even crack 300 yards of total offense.

7. The passing defense limited this Duke passing attack and was the most effective part of the defense.

8. Gavin Stewart was 3-3, including the clutch kick in overtime. Stewart was great last game as well and it is a welcome sign that he is making the most of his opportunity.

9. No turnovers by the offense.

10. True freshmen Clayton Powell-Lee made his first career start and was solid. He had eight tackles and was rarely out of position. He will be getting plenty of reps with Jaylon King out for the season.

11. The offensive line was better in pass protection. They only allowed one sack. The run blocking was average at best.

The Bad

Hassan Hall and the other running backs had a tough day on the ground vs Duke Georgia Tech Athletics

1. The running backs were not as effective as last week. Hassan Hall had only 70 yards on 17 carries. He could not break off any explosive runs as he did against Pitt. Dontae Smith and Dylan McDuffie did not provide a boost either.

2. Only scoring one touchdown in four red zone opportunities. I am glad Stewart was able to hit three field goals, but Tech has to be able to score touchdowns on that end of the field.

The Ugly

Georgia Tech still has plenty to work on heading into the bye week Georgia Tech Athletics

1. The punt coverage. Tech gave up a punt return for a touchdown to Duke to let them back in the game and it was not the only badly covered punt in the game from the Yellow Jackets. After a perfect week on special teams, this was disappointing to see.

2. Eight penalties. I know there were plenty of bad calls by the officials that should not have been made but eight penalties are too many.

Overall, there was more good than either bad or ugly, but there is still plenty to work on heading into the bye week. Virginia is the next opponent and it will be an opportunity for the Yellow Jackets to get another win.

