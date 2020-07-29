Georgia Tech Top of ACC's Most Difficult Schedules

As the college football world awaits the decision of the scheduling format the ACC - as well as the SEC and the Big 12 - takes on for the upcoming season, the anticipation of college football's start date in a month continues.

The Big Ten and the Pac-12 have already decided on a conference-only model for 2020. Even with the expected unprecedented schedules of the Power 5 programs, there will be plenty of storylines throughout the fall as already-important matchups carry more weight with the altered seasons.

Athlon Sports ranked the toughest schedules within the Atlantic Coast Conference for the 2020 campaign, with Georgia Tech at the top of the list.

1. Georgia Tech Non-Con: Gardner-Webb, UCF, Notre Dame (in Atlanta), at Georgia Coastal Home: Virginia, Duke, Miami Coastal Road: North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech Crossover: Clemson, at Syracuse The Jackets have non-conference games against UCF, Notre Dame, and Georgia. Their natural crossover game is against Clemson, which they at least get at home this year. In the Coastal, Georgia Tech goes to Chapel Hill, Pittsburgh, and Blacksburg. Yikes. Geoff Collins' team may be improved in his second year, but the schedule may prevent any jump in the win column. - Athlon Sports

Depending on what scheduling structure the ACC finalizes for 2020, it is likely the Yellow Jackets will play three Top 20 teams - including the top ranked Clemson Tigers in their season opener on September 3. As Tech rolls into November, they will face Notre Dame and Georgia - also expected to be Top 10 teams. Before challenging the Fighting Irish and the Bulldogs, the Jackets will have an ACC showdown at Bobby Dodd Stadium against the Miami Hurricanes.

Georgia Tech will have their work cut out for them for a chance at a bowl game - not to say it's impossible. Although the Yellow Jackets could likely be an underdog for much of the season, Geoff Collins and co. are continuously working hard to turn around the program, and could pull away with some surprising wins.

2020 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

(Schedule subject to change)

Thursday, Sept. 3 – Clemson* (Bobby Dodd Stadium)

Saturday, Sept. 12 – Gardner-Webb (Bobby Dodd Stadium)

Saturday, Sept. 19 – UCF (Bobby Dodd Stadium)

Saturday, Sept. 26 – at North Carolina* (Chapel Hill, N.C.)

Saturday, Oct. 3 – at Virginia Tech* (Blacksburg, Va.)

Saturday, Oct. 17 – Virginia* (Bobby Dodd Stadium)

Saturday, Oct. 24 – at Pitt* (Pittsburgh, Pa.)

Saturday, Oct. 31 – at Syracuse* (Syracuse, N.Y.)

Saturday, Nov. 7 – Duke* (Bobby Dodd Stadium)

Saturday, Nov. 14 – Notre Dame (Mercedes-Benz Stadium)

Saturday, Nov. 21 – Miami (Fla.)* (Bobby Dodd Stadium)

Saturday, Nov. 28 – at Georgia (Athens, Ga.)

