All Yellow Jackets
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Basketball

Crucial Decisions Loom For the 2020-21 College Football Season

Ashley Barnett

With the start of the 2020 college football season less than two months away, the past 48 hours have been a portentous time period with the future of the upcoming football season on the line. 

Since the Ivy League announced it's cancellation of fall sports on Wednesday due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ohio State has shut down voluntary practices for seven programs - including football - after an undisclosed number of positive coronavirus tests. The ACC has delayed fall sports until September 1; and the Big Ten announced a conference-only football schedule for the fall of 2020.  

As the dominoes continuing to fall, another ominous 24 hours could spell a drastically shuffled schedule - or even an end - of college sports for the remainder of the year. 

Similar to the Big Ten conference, the ACC is expected to follow suit in playing conference-only football games according to Stadium's Brett McMurphy. Although an announcement from the ACC has not been made nor a timeline of the decision is expected as of now. 

In May, states began to slowly reopen the economy. Universities gave the green light for fall classes to be held on campus. In addition, colleges across the nation allowed the return of student-athletes on campus for voluntary workouts. There was optimism in the air for college football to kickoff on its scheduled time frame. However, a recent spike in coronavirus cases in states all over America have turned optimism into unease.

Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger and Pat Forde recently reported the concerns of the fall season by NCAA leaders. 

“Until two weeks ago, everybody felt pretty good about starting on time on Sept. 5 and Aug. 29,” says West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons, the chair of an important law-making NCAA body, the Football Oversight Committee. “The last two weeks have really put a wet blanket on that, and we’re saying, ‘Maybe that’s not going to happen.’” 

The Ivy League could give a scary foresight of things to come. As nation shut down in early March, the conference was the first to cancel its conference basketball tournaments and the remainder of its spring athletics season. 

A cut in college football could be detrimental for athletic departments, who depend on the revenue of the sport to bring financial aid for other programs. 

Although the Ivy League doesn't carry the same financial benefits as say a Power 5 conference, the health and safety of student-athletes is a common dominator among all universities. 

Time is no longer on the side of fall collegiate sports. The projected start of the football season is seven weeks away. We can only sit and wait to see what the future of the upcoming fall season will look like - as the following days could unfold that hidden mystery. 

Related Links: 

SI Report: NCAA Considering Starting 2020-21 Basketball Season Early

Report: Elimination of Non-Conference Games for 2020 College Football Season a Possible Scenario

Report: Three Student-Athletes, Three Athletic Staff Members Test Positive for COVID-19 at Georgia Tech

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI

Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Ashley Barnett at @AshBarnett_

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI Report: NCAA Considering Starting 2020-21 Basketball Season Early

NCAA leaders are discussing the possibility of starting the 2020-21 college basketball season two weeks early

Ashley Barnett

Jersey Numbers for Incoming Freshmen

This past weekend, Georgia Tech freshman football players arrived on campus to begin voluntary workouts. Upon the arrival, the incoming freshman were assigned jersey numbers for the upcoming season.

Ashley Barnett

Report: Elimination of Non-Conference Games for 2020 College Football Season a Possible Scenario

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the country, what is the likelihood of non-conferences games happening in the upcoming college football season?

Ashley Barnett

Betting on Attendance: Vegas Odds Set For College Football

The oddsmakers have set a series of bets on college football attendance. Would you go with the over/under on these?

Ashley Barnett

Report: Three Student-Athletes, Three Athletic Staff Members Test Positive for COVID-19 at Georgia Tech

With Phase II of reopening athletic activities at Georgia Tech beginning earlier this week, it's been reported that three Yellow Jackets athletes and three-staff members of the athletic department have tested positive for COVID-19

Ashley Barnett

Four Yellow Jackets Make ACC Network's Eric Mac Lain's Preseason All-ACC Teams

ACC Network's Eric Mac Lain took a stab at naming his preseason All-ACC teams with a handful of Georgia Tech players being selected

Ashley Barnett

Georgia Tech Lands In-State Safety Kaleb Edwards

The Yellow Jackets kick off July with a big recruiting win by landing in-state three-star safety Kaleb Edwards

Ashley Barnett

2022 MJ Morris Discusses Recruiting and How He Became a QB

One of the best overall players for the class of 2022 would be MJ Morris. The Atlanta prospect is being recruited coast to coast, and Georgia Tech is in the hunt.

Brian Smith

Omoregie Uzzi Named to ACC All-Decade Team

ACC Network's Wes Durham recently selected his ACC All-Decade Team for offense and defense. Omoregie Uzzi, one of the most-decorated offensive lineman to play at Georgia Tech, made the cut.

Ashley Barnett

Sports Illustrated's 'America, Realigned': Where Does Georgia Tech Fall?

Pat Forde reimagined where FBS programs would fall into 10 conferences geographically based. What conference would the Yellow Jackets realign to and who would become the new rival?

Ashley Barnett