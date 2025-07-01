Georgia Tech Unveils New Football Uniforms Ahead Of 2025 Season
It’s July and the new college football season is upon us, with less than two months until the Yellow Jackets face Colorado in Boulder on a Friday night in August.
On Tuesday, the Yellow Jackets unveiled their new uniforms for the upcoming 2025 season. The Yellow Jackets released the white, gold, and grey ahead of the 2025 season with their three-star players in the new jersey unveiled in Jordan van den Burg, Haynes King, and Jamal Haynes. The Yellow Jackets wore the white jersey with the gold letters of 2024.
The noticeable new uniforms are the grey combination and the gold. The grey on grey has the gold lettering with the numbers in a dynamic design. It mirrors a similar design the Yellow Jackets used in the 2023 season but the grey has replaced the black in the new uniforms. The Yellow Jackets unveiled black “ghost” uniforms back in 2023 which was a part of a new uniform set that were glow-in-the-dark jerseys. The Grey uniforms won’t be glow-in-the-dark but mirrors a similar design.
Gold on Gold has white lettering for the numbers. The best-looking combination is gold on the gold uniform, with its strikingly vibrant color that jumps out at you as soon as you put your eyes on it. It is the perfect combination of the iconic gold that resembles the flats and its rich history of winning.
Tech fans will have to wait and see if there will be any new helmets or if it will be the standard helmet the Yellow Jackets have used. It hasn’t been confirmed yet if they will introduce a certain helmet for the combination they have. Georgia Tech did away with the navy uniforms that were introduced back in 2022 which was a new design at the time.
With 2025 around the corner, Georgia Tech and its fans have a lot to look forward to, especially with the new uniforms, being on primetime TV more often and major networks, and a team that looks poised to break out with a big season ahead for the program in the Brent Key era.