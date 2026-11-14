Georgia Tech vs Clemson: Game Preview and Final Score Prediction

It is officially game day, and the Yellow Jackets look to upset an arch-nemesis. Last season, this game gave one of the most memorable moments of the year. This game is different, as both teams are this late in the season. While the intrigue and buzz around the game has dwindled in 2026, it is still important for Georgia Tech to show up and play hard amidst all the changes. They must figure things out after all the coaching changes. Let’s take a closer look.

Georgia Tech Offense vs Clemson Defense

Georgia Tech will have its work cut out on Saturday vs a really good Clemson defense that ranks in the top 40 in scoring defense and rushing yards allowed per game. The Yellow Jackets have been held under 20 points in consecutive games and haven’t been able to get the ground game going. Clemson is also good at getting after the quarterback and playing sticky coverage. Ashton Hampton leads the Tigers with 12 passes defensed and is an NFL talent. Will Heldt has been the pass rusher for Clemson and leads the team with seven sacks.

He also has 30+ pressures and 20 defensive stops. Georgia Tech has been rotating quarterbacks, with Grady Adamson and Alberto Mendoza splitting reps last week vs. Louisville. It didn’t pan out, and they will need to just use one on Saturday if they are going to stand a chance. The Yellow Jackets offense was also dealt a major blow with Kevin Roche Jr. being ruled out for Saturday against the Tigers, which means they will have to lean on Gavin Harris and Chris Corbo. When you look at any chance the Yellow Jackets have, it will be running the football and then getting the ball to its playmakers against a stout defense. They desperately need to get back on track.

Georgia Tech Defense vs Clemson Offense

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

In the last few weeks the Yellow Jackets defense has been abysmal. They can’t stop a nosebleed and teams have been running all over them and getting big time plays in the pass game. They’ve been able to march down the field and get explosives. Clemson is going to be missing top running back Gideon Davidson, but Georgia Tech's run defense has been so poor that it might not matter.

Clemson's pass offense has been inconsistent with true freshman QB Tait Reynolds, but they have weapons in T.J. Moore and Bryant Wesco. The Yellow Jackets are going to have to create pressure and slow down the run if they are going to have any chance. There is a new defensive play caller who will have a lot to say about that. I think one of the biggest questions will be if Vinnie Sunseri makes a difference in calling plays and can help an injury-riddled defense

“He's the one I felt was best capable of doing it. Um he's been around good defensive coaches, you know, in his life, starting with his dad. I mean, he's a football lifer, but uh you know, I want it to be consistent. I want it to be organized and I want the guys to be able to be in position to make plays.

Summary and Prediction

Georgia Tech simply hasn’t been good this season, and it has been very disappointing after a career season under head coach Brent Key in 2025. They are banged up, and haven’t been able to solve a lot of the same issues that have plagued them. I don’t think they get those figured out on Saturday, and will struggle again.

Final Score: Clemson 24, Georgia Tech 10