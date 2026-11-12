Three Storylines To Monitor This Weekend When Georgia Tech Faces Clemson

By losing to Louisville last weekend, Georgia Tech secured its first losing season since 2022 and the first since Brent Key was promoted to the full-time head coaching position. There will be no bowl game for the Yellow Jackets, and the bad news for them is that the schedule is unforgiving.

When you can say that a 6-3 Clemson team that has a chance to make the ACC Championship is your weakest opponent left on the schedule, that is not a good sign for your prospects the rest of the season. Georgia Tech faces No. 13 Wake Forest and No. 1 Georgia to end the year and they will be significant underdogs the rest of the way.

When looking ahead to Saturday's game vs the Tigers, here are three storylines to track.

1. Will the coaching staff changes make a difference?

On Monday, Georgia Tech made some significant changes to their coaching staff. Brent Key dismissed wide receivers coach Jafar Williams, offensive line coach Allen Mogridge, defensive coordinator Jason Semore, and defensive ends coach Kyle Pope, and elevated a number of coaches, including former Clemson receiver DeAndre Hopkins as the new receivers coach and Vinnie Sunseri as the new defensive play-caller.

Will these changes make a difference? It is hard to say, and we won't know until kickoff, but they were changes that needed to happen. The Yellow Jackets have lost four consecutive games since beating Duke back in October and have seemingly gotten worse in each game.

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Clemson has a strong defense, but one of the ACC's worst offenses. Can Georgia Tech make enough corrections with this new staff to get a surprise upset?

2. Georgia Tech looking for first win in Death Valley since 2008 and first consecutive wins in series since 2009

For most of Dabo Swinney's tenure, he has dominated the rivalry with Georgia Tech. Until the breakthrough for the Yellow Jackets last weekend, Clemson had won nine straight in the series and heading into this weekend's contest between the two long-time ACC rivals, Georgia Tech has not beaten Clemson on the road since 2008 and has not won two consecutive against the Tigers since 2009, the last season Georgia Tech won the ACC.

The odds are not in favor of the Yellow Jackets getting another win over Clemson, but the Tigers are not a juggernaut.

3. Quarterback musical chairs

Georgia Tech rotated between both Grady Adamson and Alberto Mendoza last Saturday and it did not really have a good effect on the Yellow Jackets. Neither of the quarterbacks could get going and challenge what has been a poor Cardinals defense and that does not bode well facing a strong Tigers defense.

What will the Yellow Jackets do in this game? Will they continue to play both Mendoza and Adamson or are they going to pick a quarterback and stick with them? After the game against the Cardinals, Brent Key did not want to divulge into his plans for the position ahead of this game on Saturday.