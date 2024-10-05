Georgia Tech vs Duke: Game Preview, Matchup Breakdown, and Final Score Prediction
It is gameday at Georgia Tech! The Yellow Jackets are finally back on the field after their bye week and they will be faced with taking on 5-0 Duke, who is off to their best start since 1994. Manhy Diaz is in the first year at Duke and he already has the Blue Devils playing well, but they will be facing a tough task tonight with a Georgia Tech team looking to move past their loss to Louisville and get to 4-2.
The programs did not play last season, but they are plenty familiar with each other. Who is going to win the latest edition of the matchup between former ACC Coastal Rivals? Let's take a look.
Georgia Tech Offense vs Duke Defense
This is going to be quite a challenge for the Yellow Jackets offense tonight, as Duke is one of the most chaotic defenses that Georgia Tech has gone against this season.
Duke was one of the ACC's best defenses under Mike Elko, Tyler Santucci, and Jess Simpson and that has not changed with Diaz taking over. Diaz has been one of the best minds in college football for well over a decade and he has Duke playing the kind of defense that he wants and Brent Key has certainly noticed it this season:
"They are either first or second. I think maybe second right now in the country in TFLs and Havoc plays in stuffed runs, which are 0 to minus 1, minus 2-yard runs. 42 % stuffed runs right now, it's a credit to the way they play, the physicality they play with, the speed they play with. But when you look at who's creating the negatives, it's not just D-Linemen, it's not just D-Lineman. There's a lot of DBs. There's a lot of safety pressure, nickel pressure inside /outside. That's what Manny is, that's who he's been. They're able their blitzes with because that's who they are to different motions and different things you know, he's a good football coach and you know he's a good defensive football coach going against him a bunch in my career I respect him as it's not just a coach but as a person you know I think he's a he's a good man and he's a heck of a football coach so excited to have him here and play here at Bobby Dodd.
Yeah, well, you know, first off, there's a lot of players back. They had a good foundation. I'm not saying this cause Tooch and Jess and those guys are here, but those guys play hard. They do, they play hard. You know, they've got good players. They're strong. The strength coach There does a really good job with him. I'm not mistaken, he was there with them previously. So he does a good job with those guys. But they're disruptive in how they get up the field. The defensive line, they are a penetrating group. If they're not zone blitzing or fire blitzing, and they're going step slanting, gaps over, They're getting off the ball. They're getting up the field, causing disruption. So I think anytime you take over a group and you've got some experience and they're used to how you're supposed to play and play hard, it's an easy turnaround because it's just a different, they might call it apples, they call it oranges, but they're still playing hard. And they're really good against the pass. They got experience, they've got an experienced secondary. Added a couple of new guys in here and there that have really helped bolster the depth. They play a lot of guys. And D-Line do a nice job of playing within the scheme and creating havoc and letting those other guys-- or creating space really for those other guys to make the plays. Then when you go back to decision-making."
Duke is 5th in the ACC in scoring defense (16.2 PPG allowed), 4th in yards per game allowed, 1st in passing yards per game allowed, and 11th in rushing defense. Not only that, but they are 8th in the nation in sacks, 16th in turnovers gained, 10th in third down defense, and 2nd in TFL's. Georgia Tech's offensive line has yet to give up a sack this season, but they are going to be challenged tonight. The Yellow Jackets offensive line had a bit of a tough game, especially when it came to running the ball when we last saw them vs Louisville. Duke defenders such as Vincent Anthony Jr, linebacker Alex Howard, and defensive back Jaylin Stinson are the guys to know in this game.
The Georgia Tech offense has still been a good unit this season, but they are not running the ball as effective as they would like, especially with running backs. One of Duke's issues on defense this season has been missed tackles and that could lead to a big day from Haynes.
The Yellow Jackets come into the game 8th in the ACC in PPG, 9th in YPG, 7th in passing yards per game, and 10th in rushing yards per game. They are of course led by quarterback Haynes King, who is 3rd in the ACC in passing yards, 1st in completion percentage, and he has six touchdowns with just one interception. He has been one of the best and most efficient quarterbacks in the country, but Duke can present some challenges for him.
The wide receiver duo is led by Malik Rutherford and Eric Singleton Jr. Rutherford has 29 receptions for 420 yards and three touchdowns so far this season while Singleton Jr has 21 catches, 338 yards, and one touchdown. They are both in the top ten in the ACC in receiving yards and form one of the best duos in the conference.
The keys for the offense will be to stay ahead of the chains, protect King, and make big plays.
Georgia Tech defense vs Duke offense
While the matchup between the Yellow Jackets offense and the Blue Devils defense will get the headlines in this game, but this matchup is also interesting. Georgia Tech's defense has improved from last year, but has some glaring holes. Duke's offense is not the strength of the team, but can they find matchups they like to move the ball?
Let's start with the good things about the Georgia Tech defense. They are third in the ACC in rushing yards allowed per game and the defensive interior has played well wehn it comes to run defense. Jordan van den Berg, Thomas Gore, and Zeek Biggers have done well when it comes to run defense and they will be a crucial part to tonight's game.
The bad news is that Georgia Tech has still not been able to sack the quarterback and the pass defense has been poor. The Yellow Jackets are 6th in the ACC in PPG allowed, 7th in yards allowed per game, and 11th in passing yards allowed. They have struggled in games against Louisville and Syracuse, but the Blue Devils don't have as potent of an attack on offense as those two teams. Still they have playmakers at receiver and the coverage for Georgia Tech is going to be crucial in this game tonight.
Duke comes into this game ranked 13th in the ACC in total yards per game, 10th in passing yards per game, 15th in rushing yards per game, and 13th in points per game. What might be most concerning for Duke's offense is that the only top-35 defense they have played this year is Northwestern. Duke has been struggling on offense and they have not exactly been playing a murderer's row of a schedule filled with tough defenses.
Quarterback Maalik Murphy is 4th in the ACC in passing yards and has thrown for 12 touchdowns and four interceptions. The Texas transfer is talented and has a big arm.
The running game for Duke is led by running back Star Thomas, who is 4th in the ACC in rushing yards with 480 and he has three touchdowns. He had a huge game last week in the comeback win over North Carolina. Jordan Moore (28 catches, 420 yards, and three touchdowns), Eli Pancol (18 catches, 231 yards, and four touchdowns), and tight end Nicky Dalmolin (nine catches, 150 yards, two touchdwons, and 16.7 yards per catch) are the pass catchers to know tonight.
How to Watch
TV: ACC Network
• Play-by-Play: Wed Durham
• Analyst: Tom Luginbill
• Sideline Reporter: Dana Boyle
• Mobile App: ESPN
• Online: WatchESPN.com
RADIO: Georgia Tech Sports Network
• Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
• Analyst: Andrew Gardner
• Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham
• In Atlanta: TBD
• Across Georgia: Visit RamblinWreck.com for station affiliate list
• Satellite: SiriusXM 139 or 193
• Mobile Apps: GT Yellow Jackets, SiriusXM, TuneIn
• Online: RamblinWreck.com
Final Score Prediction
While no opponent should be taken lightly, I don't think Duke has played a strong schedule and the Yellow Jackets are the best team that Duke has played this season. While Georgia Tech's defense has problems, I don't know if Duke has the consistent enough passing attack to exploit their biggest weaknesses and Georgia Tech's offense is going to pose a lot of problems for the Duke defense. I like Georgia Tech to win today.
Final Score: Georgia Tech 38, Duke 24