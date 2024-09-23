Georgia Tech vs Duke Kickoff Time Officially Announced for Oct. 5th
After losing on the road vs Louisville, Georgia Tech is now on its bye week and it comes at a good time for the Yellow Jackets. They have played more games than anyone in the country and only two of their five games have been at home. The bye week will give them a chance to try and work on the issues that they do have and prepare for an important month in October. Brent Key's team will face Duke, North Carolina, Notre Dame, and Virginia Tech in October and all of those games will be crucial for Georgia Tech.
Speaking of the game vs Duke, the game time for the Oct. 5th matchup was just announced by the ACC. The game will kick off at 8:00 p.m. and will be on the ACC Network. This will be the second time that Georgia Tech has gotten the prime-time kickoff on the ACC Network this season (Georgia State in week one).
The primetime selection is Georgia Tech’s fifth in its last six home games, and the fourth time in that span that it will be featured in the ACC Network’s top-tier 8 p.m. timeslot.
In addition to hosting the primetime game broadcast, Tech will also welcome ACC Network’s ACC PM and The Huddle to its campus for live programming throughout the weekend. ACCN’s set will once again be located on Tech Tower Lawn as part of Georgia Tech’s Helluva Block Party. The Yellow Jackets have been 5-0 since the beginning of last season when The Huddle airs live from the location of a Georgia Tech game.
While the two teams did not face off last year, they are plenty familiar with each other. Georgia Tech leads the all-time series 54-35 and the Yellow Jackets have won the last three meetings, including the last two in Atlanta. The last time that Duke beat Georgia Tech in Atlanta was 2018. Brent Key did get a win vs Duke while he was the interim coach in 2022.
Manny Diaz is off to a pretty solid start in his first year at Duke. The Blue Devils are 4-0 and are gearing up for a big game vs their arch-rival North Carolina. It is not crazy to think that Duke is going to be 5-0 coming into that game. North Carolina just gave up 70 points to James Madison and Duke has been able to score points lately. This will be Duke's toughest test to date though, as they have faced Elon, Northwestern, UConn, and Middle Tennessee State.