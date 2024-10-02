Georgia Tech vs Duke: Three Yellow Jackets to Watch On Saturday Against The Blue Devils
Another big matchup in the ACC is on the horizon for Georgia Tech as they take on undefeated Duke on Saturday night. In the national spotlight, the Yellow Jackets have performed and usually have their best performances. They did it in Week 0 by upsetting then No. 10 Florida State. Duke will provide a different challenge and it will be important that the Yellow Jackets have success in a key area and these players step up big on Saturday.
Georgia Tech offensive line- I can’t state this enough but we need to see this offensive line have one of their best performances of the season. This one will be one of the toughest defenses the Yellow Jackets have faced in 2024. The Duke Blue Devils lead in a lot of statistical categories on defense. The Blue Devils are top 10 in yards per play giving up just 4.07 each play, top 10 in 3rd down conversion percentage allowing teams to convert just 26% of them, top 10 in sacks, and currently No. 2 in the ACC with 17 sacks, and are a top 25 in total defense. An area where Duke is susceptible is in rushing defense. The Blue Devils have the No. 65 rushing defense in FBS and give up 133 rushing yards per game. The Yellow Jackets have shown that they will run the ball even if it isn’t always effective. They lean on the personality of their head coach Brent Key who was a former offensive lineman who loves it when his offensive line exerts its dominance. Georgia Tech will have their work cut out, but I think they will be up for the challenge and will bounce back in a major way on Saturday.
RB Jamal Haynes- It has been a bit of a struggle over the past few weeks for Haynes. In the 31-19 loss against Louisville, Haynes had 12 carries for 25 rushing yards. He currently has a 66.4 PFF (Pro Football Focus) grade in 191 snaps this season. That ranks him as the No. 21 player on the team. Haynes is known for making explosive plays and it hasn’t been as consistent as a year ago. Haynes averaged 6.1 yards per carry compared to 4.1 this year. He also had a long of 67 last year compared to just 36 this year. Now this doesn’t all fall on him, the offensive line in the running game hasn’t been great. Haynes has shown what he can do and had his best game early in the season. Against Florida State, he rushed for 75 yards and two touchdowns. We’ve talked about the offensive line and their ability to open more lanes in the running game. I think that Duke having one of the worst run defenses and Georgia Tech looking to exert their will in this game is advantageous for Haynes coming into the matchup. Expect Haynes to get back on track and have a big game for the Yellow Jackets on Saturday.
3. DT Thomas Gore- Gore hasn’t seen the field a lot but when he does he makes his presence felt. He is the third highest rated player according to PFF on the Georgia Tech defense with a 78.2 grade on 112 snaps. We saw last week that the UNC defensive line began to wear down late in the game against Duke. The Yellow Jackets like to rotate their defensive linemen, especially on the interior and it will be imperative that they stay fresh and have gap discipline, especially against RB Star Thomas. That is where Gore comes in with his ability to clog lanes and make tackles for loss. The Miami transfer has recorded four tackles this season. Georgia Tech will need him and the defensive line to have a good game against the Blue Devils offensive line if they are going to slow down Duke’s rushing attack.