Georgia Tech vs Florida State: How to Watch, Listen To, and Live Stream Saturday's Game + Betting Odds
Game time is almost here.
The highly-anticipated season opener between Georiga Tech and Florida State is now one day away. The Seminoles are looking to start their season off on the right foot and being their ACC title defense against a feisty Georgia Tech team. The Yellow Jackets are bringing an explosive offense into this game and have a history of pulling upsets with Brent Key as the head coach of getting wins over ranked teams. Will they be able to upset the No. 10 team in the country tomorrow?
Here is how you can watch, listen to, and livestream Saturday's Game:
TV: ESPN
• Play-by-Play: Joe Tessitore
• Analyst: Jesse Palmer
• Sideline Reporter: Katie George
• Mobile App: ESPN
• Online: WatchESPN.com
RADIO: Georgia Tech Sports Network
• Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
• Analyst: Joe Hamilton
• Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham
• In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan
• Across Georgia: Visit RamblinWreck.com for station affiliate list
• Satellite: SiriusXM 108 or 193
• Mobile Apps: GT Yellow Jackets, 680 The Fan, SiriusXM, TuneIn
• Online: RamblinWreck.com, 680TheFan.com
Betting odds per Caesars Sportsbook: Florida State -10.5; Over/under 55.0; Moneyline: Florida State -480, Georgia Tech +360
This game is going to have a lot of factors in it, but I think whoever wins the matchup between Georgia Tech's defensive line vs Florida State's offensive line might win the game. Georgia Tech had one of the worst defenses in the country, especially in stopping the run, and Mike Norvell's teams are usually very strong on the ground. The Seminoles have a deep running back room and a strong offensive line and this could be their identity on offense this year.
Brent Key overhauled the defensive staff in the offseason and focused on improving via the transfer portal. Key has been very complimentary of their defensive line throughout fall camp and they should be better coached. Former Duke defensive coordinator Tyler Santucci is running the Yellow Jackets' defense now and he did get a chance to face Florida State last year and FSU put up 420 yards of total offense.
In one season at Duke (2023), Santucci directed the ACC’s top-ranked scoring defense, allowing just 19.0 points per game, which was good for 16thnationally. The Blue Devils also ranked among the nation’s top 50 in rushing defense, passing defense, total defense, tackles for loss, third-down defense, fourth-down defense, and red-zone defense. Duke allowed a total of just 10 points in a pair of wins over teams that finished the season in the top 25 – No. 20 Clemson (28-7) and No. 21 NC State (24-3) – and finished 8-5 overall after a 17-10 win over Troy in the 2023 Birmingham Bowl.
If Florida State is able to run the ball at will, it likely won't matter how their passing game looks. If Georgia Tech can have success on early downs and force Uigalelei into obvious passing situations, they can win the game.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.