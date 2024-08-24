Georgia Tech vs Florida State: Live Updates, Score, Stats, and Highlights From Today's Week Zero Matchup
Game time is nearly here in Dublin, Ireland. Georgia Tech and Florida State are set to kickoff the season in a big time ACC matchup and all eyes are going to be on this game to see who comes out on top. Florida State is looking to defend their conference title, while Georgia Tech is looking to play spoiler and continue to show progress as a program under head coach Brent Key. Key has performed well in games against ranked conference opponents and will be looking to have some of that magic today.
One notable player missing today is Florida State wide receiver Hykeem Williams. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported earlier this morning that Williams is not going to play today due to a minor injury. Williams was not listed as a starter on the depth chart that Florida State released earlier this week, but is a talented player and FSU has questions at wide receiver. Will they miss him as a potential impact player today? We will see.
Be sure to follow along here for live updates, stats, and highlights from today's big game in Ireland!