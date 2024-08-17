Georgia Tech vs Florida State: Seminoles Remain a Double-Digit Favorite Heading Into Game Week
The opening week of college football is nearly here.
This is the last Saturday without college football until January and the game that is going to get things started is Georgia Tech vs Florida State in Dublin, Ireland. The Seminoles come into the game as the defending ACC Champions and looking to make a run to the college football playoff. Georgia Tech is hoping to upset FSU and become a surprise challenger in the conference.
Since the first betting lines for the game were revealed, Florida State has remained a double-digit favorite, but it has dropped a little bit from the opening line of 13.5. According to the latest odds from Fanduel Sportsbook, Florida State is an 11.5-point favorite in Dublin next week, and the over-under is set at 56.5.
Bleacher Report's Morgan Moriarty thinks it is a game to keep an eye on for an upset:
"I know this will upset some Florida State fans putting this one on here. But do not sleep on this matchup, folks. Week Zero's game in Dublin, Ireland, feels like it has a lot of juice.
Florida State will be out for revenge in 2024 after being snubbed by the selection committee last season following Jordan Travis' season-ending injury. Although the Seminoles will be dealing with a good bit of roster turnover, ranking 89th in ESPN S&P+ returning production, Mike Norvell has this team in a good spot for 2024. At quarterback, the Noles will turn to former Clemson and Oregon State signal-caller DJ Uiagalelei. He'll be boosted by returning offensive tackle Darius Washington and transfer portal receiver Malik Benson.
Georgia Tech, meanwhile, comes into this game riding a ton of momentum from last season. GT won four out of its last six games, including a come-from-behind win over UCF in the Gasparilla Bowl to finish 7-6. It marked the first season above .500 since Paul Johnson's last year in Atlanta in 2018. Returning are quarterback Haynes King and star receiver Eric Singleton Jr. and four offensive linemen.
Florida State is a 12.5-point favorite. But I wouldn't be surprised if this one goes down to the wire."
I think Georgia Tech certainly has a chance in this game. It will likely come down to how much the defense has improved and if they can stop the run. If they can, the Yellow Jackets can put Uiagalelei in uncomfortable positions and force mistakes. It will take them playing an all-around good game, but Georgia Tech is more than capable of winning this game.
Georgia Tech vs Florida State kicks off next Saturday at 12:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.