Georgia Tech vs Florida State: Staff Predictions For Saturday's Week Zero Matchup
The big matchup to kick off the season is finally here. Georgia Tech and Florida State are just one day away from starting the 2024 college football season with their big matchup in Dublin, Ireland. Florida State is the favorite, but the spread has been shrinking and there are some out there that think Georgia Tech is in a prime position to pull off this upset. They have an explosive offense, an improved defensive coaching staff, and they have shown the ability under Brent Key to pull off upsets vs ranked opponents. Will they be able to do that on Saturday against the defending ACC Champions? Here is how our staff is predicting the game will go on Saturday afternoon in Ireland.
Georgia Tech vs. Florida State Score Predictions
Jackson Caudell (Publisher and lead Editor), 0-0 record this year: Georgia Tech 27-24
Najeh Wilkins (Writer), 0-0 record this year- Georgia Tech 28-21 (Yellow Jackets score in the final two minutes)
Arvon Bacon (Writer), 0-0 record this year Georgia Tech 24-18
Roham Raman (Writer), 0-0 record this year- Georgia Tech 30-24
TV: ESPN
• Play-by-Play: Joe Tessitore
• Analyst: Jesse Palmer
• Sideline Reporter: Katie George
• Mobile App: ESPN
• Online: WatchESPN.com
RADIO: Georgia Tech Sports Network
• Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
• Analyst: Joe Hamilton
• Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham
• In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan
• Across Georgia: Visit RamblinWreck.com for station affiliate list
• Satellite: SiriusXM 108 or 193
• Mobile Apps: GT Yellow Jackets, 680 The Fan, SiriusXM, TuneIn
• Online: RamblinWreck.com, 680TheFan.com
Betting odds per Caesars Sportsbook: Florida State -10.5; Over/under 55.0; Moneyline: Florida State -480, Georgia Tech +360
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.