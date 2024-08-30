Georgia Tech vs Georgia State: How to Watch, Listen To, and Live Stream Saturday's Game + Betting Odds
Gameday is one day away and Georgia Tech will be trying to do something that it has not done since 2016, which is start 2-0 (GT also got a win in Ireland that season). After beating Florida State last week in Dublin, the Yellow Jackets are going to have their first home game of the year and they will be welcoming in Georgia State. It will be the first time that these two programs have met and it will also be the first game for new Georgia State head coach Dell McGee. Georgia State has brought in a wealth of transfers on both sides of the ball and it will be interesting to see how look in their first game.
The Yellow Jackets will be looking to take care of business on Saturday and keep the momentum going. Their defense was fantastic against Florida State last week and the offensive line dominated the line of scrimmage against a talented Florida State defensive front seven. There is no question who the more talented team is in this game, but Georgia State will be looking to give Georgia Tech its best shot on Saturday.
Here is how you can watch, listen to, and livestream Saturday's game:
TV: ACC Network
• Play-by-Play: Wes Durham
• Analyst: Tom Luginbill
• Sideline Reporter: Dana Boyle
• Mobile App: ESPN
• Online: WatchESPN.com
RADIO: Georgia Tech Sports Network
• Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
• Analyst: Joe Hamilton
• Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham
• In Atlanta: Xtra 106.3 FM/1230 AM
• Across Georgia: Visit RamblinWreck.com for station affiliate list
• Satellite: SiriusXM 138 or 193
• Mobile Apps: GT Yellow Jackets, Xtra 106.3 FM, SiriusXM, TuneIn
• Online: RamblinWreck.com, Xtra1063.com
Betting odds per Caesars Sportsbook: Georgia Tech -21.0; Over/under 55.5; Moneyline: Georgia Tech -1700, Georgia State +950