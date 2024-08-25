Georgia Tech vs Georgia State: Yellow Jackets Open as Three-Touchdown Favorites
Georgia Tech got a big win vs No. 10 Florida State to start the season, but there is not much time to celebrate. The Yellow Jackets have six days to get ready for Georgia State, their home opener for the 2024 season. While Georgia Tech was impressive on Saturday against Florida State, they can't afford to take any opponent for granted. The Panthers are going to look to come into Bobby Dodd Stadium on Saturday and get a win under first year head coach Dell McGee. It will be interesting to see what Georgia State looks like on Saturday and Georgia Tech is going to have to be ready.
Heading into Saturday though, Sportsbooks across the country view the Yellow Jackets as comfortable favorites. According to the latest odds from Fanduel Sportsbook, Georgia Tech is going to be a 21.5-point favorite on Saturday night and the over/under is set at 56.5.
Georgia Tech had a fantastic offensive performance yesterday against Florida State and they executed the gameplan perfectly. The Yellow Jackets ran the ball effectively from the very first snap and continued to do so throughout the rest of the game. Haynes King had some tough runs in the game and came up big when they needed him to throw the ball to move the chains. Against one of the most talented defenses in the ACC, Georgia Tech had their way and that could be a sign of another prolific season to come on offense.
Jamal Haynes rushed for 75 yards on 11 carries, King had 54 on 15 carries, and Chad Alexander had seven carries for 41 yards. Malik Rutherford was the leading receiver for Georgia Tech, catching four passes for 66 yards. Georgia Tech averaged 6.5 yards per play while Florida State averaged 5.0.
The Florida State rushing attack that got a lot of attention coming into this game was held to 3.2 yards per carry.
This was a massive win for the program. Things have been trending up for the Yellow Jackets under Key and while they still have a tough road ahead, this is a great way to start the year. Now, they have to handle the success and attention this game will get and be prepared to face Georgia State next weekend.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.