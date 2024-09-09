Georgia Tech vs Louisville Game Time Officially Announced
Georgia Tech has all of its focus on VMI this week, but the game time for their upcoming ACC clash with Louisville was just announced. The game between the Yellow Jackets and the Cardinals will kick off at 3:30 on Sept. 21st and be televised by either ESPN or ESPN2.
Last season, Georgia Tech opened the season vs Louisville and let a big first-half lead slip away as the Cardinals won the game. It was a great game for quarterback Haynes King, who was starting his first game as a Yellow Jacket. King threw for over 300 yards and three touchdowns last year vs the Cardinals and Georgia Tech totaled nearly 500 yards of offense. Can they replicate that this year? It is going to be a tough task because, through two games, Louisville looks very strong on both sides of the ball. Now, they have looked good against Austin Peay and Jacksonville State, but new quarterback Tyler Shough and the Cardinals have dominated both of those games. You can argue that Georgia Tech is their toughest test so far this season.
This week, Georgia Tech is hoping to put last week's loss to Syracuse to bed and dominate the game vs VMI. The rushing attack had a bad game vs Syracuse last week and the offensive line got beat up front by the Orange defense, which may have been the most surprising thing in the entire game.
Looking ahead a little bit, Georgia Tech has to have some of these defensive issued patched up before they face the Cardinals. There are not many offensive coaches and playcallers out there better than Jeff Brohm and seeing what Syracuse just did to Georgia Tech, it could be a big day for the Louisville offense. The Cardinals have talented skill position players, especially at receiver, and they could be a big matchup problem for Georgia Tech's defense in a couple of weeks.