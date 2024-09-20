Georgia Tech vs Louisville: Three Yellow Jackets to Watch On Saturday Against Louisville
Georgia Tech played a lot of young guys in their win against VMI and that could loom large for the Yellow Jackets going forward as they progress through the season. One thing that is impressive about Georgia Tech is the depth of its key positions and the trust that the coaching staff has in the players' readiness for when their opportunity comes to contribute. Here are some names to watch in their big matchup against Louisville.
RB Trelain Maddox- Maddox was recovering from a knee injury that he suffered in high school at Parkview that sidelined him for the early part of the season as he worked his way back. He finally was able to see his first collegiate snaps on Saturday and he didn’t disappoint. Maddox finished with nine carries for 53 yards and a touchdown and he recorded the fifth-highest PFF (Pro Football Focus) grade on offense with a 78.2 grade. One thing that is impressive about Maddox is his ability to fight for extra yardage when there is not much there. There were numerous runs that Maddox should have been stopped for two yards but he was able to churn out six or seven-yard gains. Georgia Tech has been looking for a No. 2 running back to complement Jamal Haynes. So far, the Yellow Jackets have been doing it by committee behind Jamal Haynes with Chad Alexander, Trey Cooley, Trelain Maddox, and Anthony Carrie. Maddox showcased his potential and how effective a runner he can be with limited touches. He will be one to watch to see if he will get more reps and be a part of the Buster Faulkner offense on Saturday against Louisville.
LB Tah’j Butler- Butler is beginning to gain more trust with the head coaches and it could continue to result in more playing time for the true freshman. Last Saturday, Butler saw the field a good bit and had a good performance finishing with a career-high five tackles including four solo. He finished with the fourth-highest PFF grade on defense with an 83.0 grade. One of his best plays last week came on a screen pass where he read the play beautifully and came down making a nice hit. His play recognition was on full display and the play resulted in a five-yard loss. A thing apparent about Butler is his speed and how quickly he moves to the ball. The coaching staff is very high on his future and raves about his play. With Louisville being such a great offensive attack through the air and on the ground, Georgia Tech could lean on Butler in various packages to lean on his speed and quickness to be able to make critical plays against the Cardinals. Butler is one to continue to watch throughout the season.
CB Ahmari Harvey- Harvey has had an impressive start to the season for the Yellow Jackets. He is the second-leading tackler on the team with 21 tackles and also leads the team in forced fumbles (1). Harvey set the tone with a massive forced fumble early in the game against VMI that gave the team early momentum. Harvey had three tackles and a forced fumble and finished with a 75.7 PFF grade which was ninth highest on the team. What stands out about his game is his physicality and instincts. Harvey can see a play developing and drives on the ball making a big hit or a pass breakup before the play has a chance. He is also an excellent open-field tackler in space and thrives in 1 on 1 situations. It seems like the game is becoming easier for him and he really prioritized the offseason to not only get better on the field but also off it. Here is what head coach Brent Key said about his progression.
“It’s really cool to see Ahmari making a big play. When you look at the way Ahmari has progressed from the second half of last season through now he hasn’t just progressed as a football player on the field, he’s progressed from a mental standpoint of how he goes about his business," said Key. "Understanding he has a job to do and doing his job and having fun with his teammates. I just told him as I was walking over here that I was really proud of him. I am proud of Ahmari because the things he is doing outside of the whistle are allowing him to be more productive during the whistle."
Harvey also gave an in-depth look at how he has been able to breakout this season and credits it to his trainer and lifestyle.
“I started moving like a professional this offseason. I have been working out with some professional guys and my trainer OD. Seeing how they move and go about their day, how they are in the treatment room, how they watch film, and how they coach me up is how I coach my young guys up in the cornerback room. It’s really developing a pro lifestyle,” said Harvey.
Harvey doesn’t get talked about enough and how great of a season he is having for the Yellow Jackets. He has been consistent and is constantly making plays on defense. If Georgia Tech is going to pull off an upset, they will need Harvey to continue playing at a high level on defense.
I can’t state enough how big a game this is for Georgia Tech if they want to ultimately accomplish their goals and make it to an ACC title game. It starts with beating a competent opponent on the road in Louisville.