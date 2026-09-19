Georgia Tech vs Mercer Live Updates | NCAA Football

1st quarter

Pregame

It's game time, and the Yellow Jackets look to earn their first victory of the year. There were some positives from the Yellow Jackets towards the end of the game, with the rushing attack getting a rhythm. Now the question is if they can do that for four quarters against Mercer, who comes in at 2-1 this season. A win could go a long way in changing the season for Georgia Tech and all they want to accomplish. Saturday will give us an answer on whether they have truly improved.