Georgia Tech vs Mercer Live Updates | NCAA Football
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1st quarter
Pregame
It's game time, and the Yellow Jackets look to earn their first victory of the year. There were some positives from the Yellow Jackets towards the end of the game, with the rushing attack getting a rhythm. Now the question is if they can do that for four quarters against Mercer, who comes in at 2-1 this season. A win could go a long way in changing the season for Georgia Tech and all they want to accomplish. Saturday will give us an answer on whether they have truly improved.
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Najeh Wilkins is a sports journalist, broadcaster, and digital content creator covering Georgia Tech and the college football landscape. A graduate of Georgia State University with a degree in journalism, Wilkins has built his career covering college football, recruiting, and high school athletics throughout the Southeast. Wilkins covers Georgia Tech for Georgia Tech On SI, providing news, analysis, game coverage, press conference reporting, and recruiting coverage surrounding the Yellow Jackets. Wilkins has developed a growing digital sports media presence across YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and X, combining traditional reporting with modern sports content and on-camera analysis. His work includes interviews with coaches, players, recruits, analysts, and media personalities while covering some of the biggest storylines in college and high school football.Follow najehwilk