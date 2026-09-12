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Georgia Tech vs No.18 Tennessee Live Updates | NCAA Football

Can the Yellow Jackets pull off the upset?
Najeh Wilkins|
Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Justice Haynes (22) rushes the ball against Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Boo Carter (6) at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Justice Haynes (22) rushes the ball against Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Boo Carter (6) at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

15:00 1Q-

1st quarter

Georgia Tech comes into the season at 0-1 looking to avenge its loss against Colorado last week after a gut-wrenching loss at home that came on a blocked field goal. The Yellow Jackets will get a chance to bounce back against a hungry Tennessee football team looking to move to 2-0 on the season. One of the biggest questions wil be the matchup of the coordinators. With George Godsey entering his second game as the offensive coordinator for the Yellow Jackets, and Tennessee defensive coordinator Jim Knowles entering into his second game with the Volunteers. Who will have the advantage between these two coordinators.

Stay tuned for updates throughout the night

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Najeh Wilkins
NAJEH WILKINS

Najeh Wilkins covers football and basketball for Georgia Tech Athletics at FanNation. He has experience in recruiting, hosting, play-by-play, and color commentary.

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