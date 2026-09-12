Georgia Tech vs Tennessee: Game Preview and Final Score Prediction

Georgia Tech will play football today and has a chance to get back to .500 with a win. We give a final preview of what to watch for and expect on the Flats this evening.

Georgia Tech Offense vs Tennessee Defense

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Lamont Lester Jr. (56) reacts against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first matchup you look at here is whether the Yellow Jackets' offensive line can be better vs. Tennessee. The defensive front for the Vols is much better than Colorado's, and it can wreak havoc in the football game. Georgia Tech got dominated in the trenches, which ultimately set the tone of the game vs. Colorado, and they were held to a measly 51 yards on the ground.

That isn’t going to get it done. With two really good running backs in Justice Haynes and Malachi Hosley, the Yellow Jackets must open more holes for them to run the ball through to open up the offense. The Yellow Jackets also must have an answer for Xavier Gilliam, who finished with three sacks vs. Furman. They can’t allow for the second week in a row for a defensive lineman to single-handedly take over the game. If Georgia Tech loses the battle in the trenches, then it will be a long night on the Flats.

The next thing to watch is whether the Yellow Jackets can get the passing game going early. Alberto Mendoza proved he can make plays that put his team in position to score. With the emergence of Dalen Penson alongside Jordan Allen, it will be intriguing to see how much they can test the defensive backs at Tennessee.

They are led by Ty Redmond, Kayin Lee, and DeJuan Lane. In addition to the wide receivers, the Yellow Jackets also have some talented tight ends that can pose mismatches if used correctly. Georgia Tech relied heavily on Kevin Roche Jr who finished with four catches for 37 yards. They have Chris Corbo, Gavin Harris, and Spencer Mermans as worthy options as well. If they can dial up some one-on-one matchups, it could be a difference-maker in this game vs Tennessee's defense.

Georgia Tech Defense vs Tennessee Offense

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key during practice before the game at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Can the Yellow Jackets defense continue after a strong effort against the Colorado Buffaloes last Thursday? Now, there were some holes in the defense, and the interior defensive line didn’t play well. Overall, the linebackers performed much better under defensive coordinator Jason Semore, and the secondary didn’t give up many explosive plays, playing a lot of plaster coverage led by Daiquan White and Jaylen Mbakwe.

Saturday brings a new challenge: experienced head coach Josh Heupel and an explosive offense coming down to the Flats. Tennessee does have a true freshman in Faizon Brandon, but he just tied the Tennessee freshman record with five total touchdowns in his debut vs. Furman.

The Volunteers also have one of the best wide receiving cores in the nation, led by Mike Matthews, Braylon Staley, Radarious Jackson, Tyreek King, Joakim Dodson, Travis Smith Jr and TK Keys. Matthews couldn’t be stopped and finished with four catches, 134 yards, and two touchdowns. Will the Yellow Jackets defense be able to hold up?

Another thing to watch is whether the Yellow Jackets' run defense can improve. They didn’t give up a 100-yard individual rusher, but they still gave up 180 yards on the ground. At the core of what Tennessee does is running the football. DeSean Bishop ran for 97 yards and a touchdown vs. Furman, and the Vols are four deep at running back.

They can also turn to Justin Baker, Duane Morris, and Javin Gordon. If they succeed, they will keep running the ball and force Georgia Tech to stop them. It will be interesting to see whether the Yellow Jackets load more in the box or bring down a safety to blitz in this scenario.

Summary and Prediction

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Alberto Mendoza (15) takes the field before the game against the Colorado Buffaloes at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Georgia Tech must get back to its identity: physicality and dominating the line of scrimmage. There is no better way to prove that your team has improved and gotten better than with a win against an SEC-ranked opponent with playoff aspirations. It’s the best way to send a message.

Tennessee has a tough schedule ahead, with Texas coming to town in two weeks, and is looking to add its first Power 4 win to the resume with a win against the Yellow Jackets. I think the game will be more interesting than what people think and will come down to the fourth quarter. Ultimately, I think Tennessee makes more plays and pulls away from the Yellow Jackets in the fourth quarter.

Final Score: Tennessee 35, Georgia Tech 24